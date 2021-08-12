 
 

Britney Spears' Mom Defends Daughter Jamie Lynn After Critics Liken Her to a Spider

Lynne Spears responds to Britney fans who accuse her and her younger daughter of spinning a web of lies amid the 'Womanizer' singer's ongoing conservatorship battle.

  • Aug 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' mom's social media page isn't free from online critics attacking her and her daughter Jamie Lynn Spears. Lynne Spears has been forced to defend her younger daughter after Britney fans accused her and Jamie Lynn of spreading lies amid the pop superstar's ongoing conservatorship battle with her father Jamie Spears.

On Wednesday, August 11, Lynne posted on her Instagram page a picture showing a giant spider web outside of her home in Louisiana. "Wow! Look at the size of this spider web!!" she exclaimed in the caption.

Critics took the opportunity to troll the mother and her younger daughter, with one saying the web was "as big as the one that your daughter is trapped in." Another commented on the photo, "Y'all think that spider web is strong enough to hold 13 years (& counting) of lies or what?"

"The same size as your whole family. WTF has you and your family been doing for years while Britney has been so miserable?" another fan inquired. "Why has nothing been done to REMOVE [Britney's dad] Jamie for year [sic]. I hope she sue [sic] them all."

Some others joked that the spider web belonged to Jamie Lynn. "Oooh look at that! It's Jamie Lynn and her lively home," one wrote. Another chimed in, "Awww cute! Jamie Lynn decorated her new place. Sorry, couldn't help it." To the said comment, Lynne responded, "Stop."

Another user wrote, "#jailjamielynn," and Lynne once again responded, "STOP." In a follow-up comment, the 66-year-old warned the critics, "I do [speak up] by using my lawyer and the legal system since day one and NOT [by] using social media or the press! You need to do your research! Sorry you are so uninformed! Have a great day and try positivity!"

Comments on Lynne Spears' Post

Lynne Spears responded to negative comments on her Instagram post.

Negative comments directed at Britney's parents and her younger sister have increased after the pop star spoke out against her family in a June court hearing to remove her father as a conservator. In July, she wrote on her Instagram page, "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams."

Jamie Lynn expressed support for Britney on Instagram days after the bombshell testimony in court, but that didn't stop the criticism coming at her. The "Sweet Magnolias" star hinted that her family has received death threats.

Earlier this month, the 30-year-old shared audio of her 3-year-old daughter Ivey comforting her. "It'll be OK mom," the girl said in the short clip. "It has to be OK, mom." Jamie Lynn then replied to the toddler, "Thank you, baby."

