 
 

Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Audio of Daughter Comforting Her

Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Audio of Daughter Comforting Her
Instagram
Celebrity

In a short clip that the younger sister of Britney Spears shares on her Instagram account, her 3-year-old Ivey Watson can be heard telling her mom, 'It'll be OK mom.'

  • Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lynn Spears can always count on her family for emotional support. On Saturday,he 30-year-old actress shared a sweet audio clip of her daughter apparently trying to comfort her with her words.

In the short clip, 3-year-old Ivey Watson could be heard telling her mom, "It'll be OK mom." She then stressed, "It has to be OK, mom." To that, Jamie Lynn replied, "Thank you, baby."

The post arrives comes amid her sister Britney Spears' conservatorship. In her June bombshell hearing, Britney revealed that she wanted to sue her family for ignoring her cries for help under the conservatorship. "I just want my life back. It's enough. All I would honestly like is to sue my family [and] share my story with the world," she said at the time.

  See also...

The "Toxic" hitmaker also appeared to suggest that Jamie Lynn was a villain. Complaining about the lack of control she has had over her own performances in recent years, the pop superstar ranted, "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply (sic)!!!!"

Jamie Lynn seemingly responded in her Instagram post which she captioned, "May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit." Britney wasn't having that and hit back in another post. "May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today. PS RED (rose emoji) !!!!! Pssss … this is Bad Guy part 2 … same song new dance … if you don't like it … don't watch it," she wrote alongside a video of her dancing to Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy".

Last month, Jamie Lynn also set the record straigth after it was rumored that Britney paid the bill for her beachside condominium in Florida. "I don't own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations's at the Ritz anyway Simple FACTS. Y'all need to stop reachin'. Thankful to get this time with my family in between our busy work and practice schedules with the kids lol [sic]," Jamie Lynn said.

You can share this post!

Lindsey Buckingham Adamant 'Pretty Much Everyone' in Fleetwood Mac Want Him Back

Luke Bryan Bounces Back From COVID With Three-Year Work Commitments
Related Posts
Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Jamie Lynn Spears Sets Record Clear on Rumors Britney Paid for Her Beachside Condo

Jamie Lynn Spears Sets Record Clear on Rumors Britney Paid for Her Beachside Condo

Jamie Lynn Spears Gushes Over Britney Spears' 'Sweet' Gifts for Her Kids

Jamie Lynn Spears Gushes Over Britney Spears' 'Sweet' Gifts for Her Kids

Publisher for Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Lynn Spears Denies Rumors About Upcoming Memoir

Publisher for Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Lynn Spears Denies Rumors About Upcoming Memoir

Most Read
Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts
Celebrity

Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest

NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle

Reba McEntire Says 'It's Not Fun' as She and Beau Rex Linn Got COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

Reba McEntire Says 'It's Not Fun' as She and Beau Rex Linn Got COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

Selena Gomez Praised After Showing Puffy Face in Unfiltered Selfie

Selena Gomez Praised After Showing Puffy Face in Unfiltered Selfie

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Da Brat Weighs In on Being Openly Gay in Hip-Hop Now

Da Brat Weighs In on Being Openly Gay in Hip-Hop Now