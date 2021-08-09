Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Audio of Daughter Comforting Her

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lynn Spears can always count on her family for emotional support. On Saturday,he 30-year-old actress shared a sweet audio clip of her daughter apparently trying to comfort her with her words.

In the short clip, 3-year-old Ivey Watson could be heard telling her mom, "It'll be OK mom." She then stressed, "It has to be OK, mom." To that, Jamie Lynn replied, "Thank you, baby."

The post arrives comes amid her sister Britney Spears' conservatorship. In her June bombshell hearing, Britney revealed that she wanted to sue her family for ignoring her cries for help under the conservatorship. "I just want my life back. It's enough. All I would honestly like is to sue my family [and] share my story with the world," she said at the time.

The "Toxic" hitmaker also appeared to suggest that Jamie Lynn was a villain. Complaining about the lack of control she has had over her own performances in recent years, the pop superstar ranted, "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply (sic)!!!!"

Jamie Lynn seemingly responded in her Instagram post which she captioned, "May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit." Britney wasn't having that and hit back in another post. "May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today. PS RED (rose emoji) !!!!! Pssss … this is Bad Guy part 2 … same song new dance … if you don't like it … don't watch it," she wrote alongside a video of her dancing to Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy".

Last month, Jamie Lynn also set the record straigth after it was rumored that Britney paid the bill for her beachside condominium in Florida. "I don't own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations's at the Ritz anyway Simple FACTS. Y'all need to stop reachin'. Thankful to get this time with my family in between our busy work and practice schedules with the kids lol [sic]," Jamie Lynn said.