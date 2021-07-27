 
 

Jamie Lynn Spears Sets Record Clear on Rumors Britney Paid for Her Beachside Condo

The former 'Zoey 101' star and her pop superstar sibling have been trading shots since the latter hit out at those 'closest' to her who haven't 'shown up' in her time of need.

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lynn Spears has denied rumors her older sister Britney Spears footed the bill for a beachside condominium in Florida.

Jamie Lynn fired the latest salvo in the feuding sisters' online battle in a post shared to Instagram on Monday, July 26.

"I don't own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations's at the Ritz anyway Simple FACTS. Y'all need to stop reachin'. Thankful to get this time with my family in between our busy work and practice schedules with the kids lol [sic]."

The former "Zoey 101" star and her pop superstar sibling have been trading shots since Britney hit out at those "closest" to her who haven't "shown up" in her time of need - a note many thought was aimed at her sister and their mother, Lynn Spears, who have both only recently addressed their concerns about the singer's conservatorship publicly.

The "Toxic" hitmaker also complained about the lack of control she has had over her own performances in recent years, fuming online, "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!!"

Most likely, she was referring to Jamie Lynn's tribute set at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, where Britney was honored with the Icon Award.

Appearing to respond to the jab, Jamie Lynn put out a trio of mirror selfies with a caption that read, "May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit." In return, Britney posted a clip of her dancing to Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy". Along with it, she noted, "May the Lord wrap your mean a** up in joy today. PS RED (rose emoji) !!!!!"

