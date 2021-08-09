Luke Bryan Bounces Back From COVID With Three-Year Work Commitments

Instagram Celebrity

Months after he recovered from the virus, the 'Drink A Beer' hitmaker shares his excitement of being able to be back performing in front of live audience since early July.

AceShowbiz - Country star Luke Bryan is really bouncing back from the COVID crisis - he's already booked up with work commitments for the next three years.

The "Drink a Beer" hitmaker spent much of the pandemic hanging out at his Santa Rosa Beach, Florida home on the water with his wife Caroline Boyer and their five children.

But the singer and "American Idol" judge can barely remember what it was like to have all that free time on his hands now he's back performing live. "We've been doing some shows," he tells "Live with Kelly and Ryan".

"We started on July 8 and we've done some shows every weekend since then - it's been amazing. Just having a blast being back out there in front of live human beings, and the energy levels are amazing. It's been fun."

"We spent a lot of time in June there [at our beach house] but... June was like the calm before the storm because once July gets here, I'm touring, then I go from touring into... we start pre-taping [American] Idol, then I've got a Las Vegas thing happening, so it's like my next three years are pretty spoken for."

Bryan himself contracted COVID in April. He was forced to sit out an episode of "American Idol", and had to back out of his performance for the ACM Awards because of the virus. When his battle with the virus was done, he told "Extra" he was sick for "two or three days."

Recounting the experience, the 45-year-old crooner said, "It was really, really tough... I went to a whole different section of the house." He added, "I didn't see the boys for 10 days... That was tough. I got just a little fatigue... I'm just really, really happy to be back doing 'Idol'. I was heartbroken to miss last week [sic]."