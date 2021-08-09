 
 

Lindsey Buckingham Adamant 'Pretty Much Everyone' in Fleetwood Mac Want Him Back

Lindsey Buckingham Adamant 'Pretty Much Everyone' in Fleetwood Mac Want Him Back
WENN/Ivan Nikolov
Music

Having been fired from the rock band in 2018 over his rift with bandmate and former lover Stevie Nicks, the singer and guitarist stresses that he and Mick Fleetwood are still 'soul mates.'

  • Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lindsey Buckingham is hopeful about a return to Fleetwood Mac, insisting most of his former bandmates would welcome him back.

The singer and guitarist was fired from the group in 2018 over his rift with bandmate and former lover Stevie Nicks, and replaced with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers star Mike Campbell and Crowded House's Neil Finn, but in a new interview the "Holiday Road" hitmaker hints at a comeback.

"It's my sense that pretty much everyone would love to see me come back," Lindsey told the "WTF With Marc Maron" podcast, revealing he and Mick Fleetwood are still "soul mates."

Elsewhere in the interview, Lindsey voiced his belief that his messy breakup with Fleetwood Mac badly affected the band's place in musical history. "We spent 43 years building this legacy which was about rising above things. It stood for more than the music," he noted. "And by allowing this to happen through some levels of weakness - my own weakness included - I think we did some harm to that legacy and that's a shame."

  See also...

But Lindsey has not been in contact with Stevie since his departure, although she sent him a letter following his heart attack in 2019. When inquired about possibility of him playing alongside Stevie, Mick and Christine McVie in the future, he admitted he's unsure if a reunion is "doable or not."

Mick, in the meantime, has stated in another interview that he looks forward to sharing the stage with Lindsey once again. "I know for a fact that I intend to make music and play again with Lindsey," he said in a chat with Rolling Stone. "I would love that. It doesn't have to be in Fleetwood Mac."

The 71-year-old rocker is set to release his new self-titled solo album on September 17.

You can share this post!

Bob Odenkirk Overwhelmed by People's 'Expectations' of Him After Heart Attack

Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Audio of Daughter Comforting Her
Related Posts
Lindsey Buckingham Blames His Firing for Harming Fleetwood Mac's Legacy

Lindsey Buckingham Blames His Firing for Harming Fleetwood Mac's Legacy

Lindsay Buckingham Treats Fans to Acoustic Set More Than a Year After Emergency Heart Surgery

Lindsay Buckingham Treats Fans to Acoustic Set More Than a Year After Emergency Heart Surgery

Lindsey Buckingham Announces First Show Since Heart Surgery

Lindsey Buckingham Announces First Show Since Heart Surgery

Lindsey Buckingham Returns to Stage for Daughter's High School Graduation

Lindsey Buckingham Returns to Stage for Daughter's High School Graduation

Most Read
Kanye West Will Reportedly Release 'Watch the Throne 2' With Jay-Z Despite Postponing 'Donda'
Music

Kanye West Will Reportedly Release 'Watch the Throne 2' With Jay-Z Despite Postponing 'Donda'

Fans Not Buying It After Jim Jones Insists He Didn't Fall Off 'Verzuz' Stage Despite Viral Video

Fans Not Buying It After Jim Jones Insists He Didn't Fall Off 'Verzuz' Stage Despite Viral Video

Jessie J Laughs Off Memes About Nicki Minaj Calling Her Out Over 'Bang Bang' Collaboration Claim

Jessie J Laughs Off Memes About Nicki Minaj Calling Her Out Over 'Bang Bang' Collaboration Claim

The Rolling Stones Wish Drummer Charlie Watts Speedy Recovery as 'Show Must Go on'

The Rolling Stones Wish Drummer Charlie Watts Speedy Recovery as 'Show Must Go on'

Tanya Tucker Calls Off Some Tour Dates Following Hip Surgery

Tanya Tucker Calls Off Some Tour Dates Following Hip Surgery

Foo Fighters Send Message to Angry Church Members With Cover of Bee Gees' 'You Should Be Dancing'

Foo Fighters Send Message to Angry Church Members With Cover of Bee Gees' 'You Should Be Dancing'

Kanye's New Album 'Donda' Available for Pre-Order Ahead of August 9 Release

Kanye's New Album 'Donda' Available for Pre-Order Ahead of August 9 Release

Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Jessie J's Claim About Her Involvement in 'Bang Bang'

Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Jessie J's Claim About Her Involvement in 'Bang Bang'

Metallica's Music Video Scores Billion Views on YouTube

Metallica's Music Video Scores Billion Views on YouTube

Aaliyah's Uncle Says Her New Posthumous Album Is Coming Despite Her Family's Objection

Aaliyah's Uncle Says Her New Posthumous Album Is Coming Despite Her Family's Objection

Iggy Azalea: Britney Is the Only Superstar Who Let Me Take Charge of Our Duet

Iggy Azalea: Britney Is the Only Superstar Who Let Me Take Charge of Our Duet

Taylor Swift Confirms New Collaborations With Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift Confirms New Collaborations With Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton

Lauryn Hill Reunites With Nas for New Song 'Nobody'

Lauryn Hill Reunites With Nas for New Song 'Nobody'