Lindsey Buckingham Adamant 'Pretty Much Everyone' in Fleetwood Mac Want Him Back

Having been fired from the rock band in 2018 over his rift with bandmate and former lover Stevie Nicks, the singer and guitarist stresses that he and Mick Fleetwood are still 'soul mates.'

Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lindsey Buckingham is hopeful about a return to Fleetwood Mac, insisting most of his former bandmates would welcome him back.

The singer and guitarist was fired from the group in 2018 over his rift with bandmate and former lover Stevie Nicks, and replaced with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers star Mike Campbell and Crowded House's Neil Finn, but in a new interview the "Holiday Road" hitmaker hints at a comeback.

"It's my sense that pretty much everyone would love to see me come back," Lindsey told the "WTF With Marc Maron" podcast, revealing he and Mick Fleetwood are still "soul mates."

Elsewhere in the interview, Lindsey voiced his belief that his messy breakup with Fleetwood Mac badly affected the band's place in musical history. "We spent 43 years building this legacy which was about rising above things. It stood for more than the music," he noted. "And by allowing this to happen through some levels of weakness - my own weakness included - I think we did some harm to that legacy and that's a shame."

But Lindsey has not been in contact with Stevie since his departure, although she sent him a letter following his heart attack in 2019. When inquired about possibility of him playing alongside Stevie, Mick and Christine McVie in the future, he admitted he's unsure if a reunion is "doable or not."

Mick, in the meantime, has stated in another interview that he looks forward to sharing the stage with Lindsey once again. "I know for a fact that I intend to make music and play again with Lindsey," he said in a chat with Rolling Stone. "I would love that. It doesn't have to be in Fleetwood Mac."

The 71-year-old rocker is set to release his new self-titled solo album on September 17.