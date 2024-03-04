Jamie Lynn Spears Risks Reigniting Sibling Feud by Attending Britney's Foe Christina Aguilera's Show

Cover Images/Joey Andrew/Media Punch Celebrity

The 'Sweet Magnolias' star is raising some eyebrows by showing up at the 'Genie in a Bottle' songstress' Las Vegas show despite her older sister's rivalry with her fellow Mickey Mouse Club alum.

Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lynn Spears risks reigniting her feud with Britney Spears despite the latter's alleged reconciliation attempt. The 32-year-old actress has raised some eyebrows by attending Christina Aguilera's show, knowing Xtina's history with her sister Britney.

The "Sweet Magnolias" star was spotted at Christina's Las Vegas residency at Voltaire at the Venetian in Sin City on Saturday night, March 2. In a video circulating online, she was seen standing next to a woman wearing a "Bride to be" sash.

Jamie Lynn, who is long estranged from her only sister, looked gorgeous in a black dress as she watched the "What a Girl Wants" hitmaker rock the audience. Her long blonde hair was styled in loose waves and held away from her face with a hairpin.

It's unclear if the "Zoey 102" star was there as part of a bachelorette party or not, but she appeared to be not alone. While looking at her phone, she was seen busily chatting with another person who stood slightly behind her and was obstructed from the view.

Jamie Lynn's appearance at Christina's concert came as a shock to many fans since Britney has had a long history of rivalry with her fellow Mickey Mouse Club alum. In the meantime, Britney has reportedly been trying to mend her relationship with her younger sister.

Back in February, the "Toxic" songstress posted a throwback picture of the two on Instagram. "Throwback!!! I can't stop laughing," the 42-year-old captioned the image of the siblings taken in September 2002 when they were backstage at New York City's Neil Simon Theater to meet the cast of "Hairspray".

Back in the summer of 2023, Britney claimed she had reunited with Jamie Lynn. She reportedly also invited her sister to her 42nd birthday party, which was attended by her mother Lynne and brother Bryan, in December, but Jamie Lynn missed out the celebration because of work commitment.

You can share this post!