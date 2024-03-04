 

Jamie Lynn Spears Risks Reigniting Sibling Feud by Attending Britney's Foe Christina Aguilera's Show

Jamie Lynn Spears Risks Reigniting Sibling Feud by Attending Britney's Foe Christina Aguilera's Show
Cover Images/Joey Andrew/Media Punch
Celebrity

The 'Sweet Magnolias' star is raising some eyebrows by showing up at the 'Genie in a Bottle' songstress' Las Vegas show despite her older sister's rivalry with her fellow Mickey Mouse Club alum.

  • Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lynn Spears risks reigniting her feud with Britney Spears despite the latter's alleged reconciliation attempt. The 32-year-old actress has raised some eyebrows by attending Christina Aguilera's show, knowing Xtina's history with her sister Britney.

The "Sweet Magnolias" star was spotted at Christina's Las Vegas residency at Voltaire at the Venetian in Sin City on Saturday night, March 2. In a video circulating online, she was seen standing next to a woman wearing a "Bride to be" sash.

Jamie Lynn, who is long estranged from her only sister, looked gorgeous in a black dress as she watched the "What a Girl Wants" hitmaker rock the audience. Her long blonde hair was styled in loose waves and held away from her face with a hairpin.

  Editors' Pick

It's unclear if the "Zoey 102" star was there as part of a bachelorette party or not, but she appeared to be not alone. While looking at her phone, she was seen busily chatting with another person who stood slightly behind her and was obstructed from the view.

Jamie Lynn's appearance at Christina's concert came as a shock to many fans since Britney has had a long history of rivalry with her fellow Mickey Mouse Club alum. In the meantime, Britney has reportedly been trying to mend her relationship with her younger sister.

Back in February, the "Toxic" songstress posted a throwback picture of the two on Instagram. "Throwback!!! I can't stop laughing," the 42-year-old captioned the image of the siblings taken in September 2002 when they were backstage at New York City's Neil Simon Theater to meet the cast of "Hairspray".

Back in the summer of 2023, Britney claimed she had reunited with Jamie Lynn. She reportedly also invited her sister to her 42nd birthday party, which was attended by her mother Lynne and brother Bryan, in December, but Jamie Lynn missed out the celebration because of work commitment.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Monica Sheds Tears as Her Kids Make Surprise Visit Before Performing at Nicki Minaj's Tour

Kim Kardashian Fakes Fashion Faux Pas at Balenciaga Show Amid Paris Fashion Week
Related Posts
Jamie Lynn Spills 'Embarrassing' Story About Sister Britney Spears Despite Alleged Ban

Jamie Lynn Spills 'Embarrassing' Story About Sister Britney Spears Despite Alleged Ban

Jamie Lynn Spears Banned by Britney From Talking About Her on 'I'm a Celebrity'

Jamie Lynn Spears Banned by Britney From Talking About Her on 'I'm a Celebrity'

Jamie Lynn Spears Sues Insurance Company Over Hurricane Ida Damages

Jamie Lynn Spears Sues Insurance Company Over Hurricane Ida Damages

Jamie Lynn Spears Snubs Sister Britney in Awkward Moment on 'I’m a Celebrity'

Jamie Lynn Spears Snubs Sister Britney in Awkward Moment on 'I’m a Celebrity'

Latest News
Kacey Musgraves Praised for Her Look During 'SNL' Performance Despite Wardrobe Malfunction
  • Mar 05, 2024

Kacey Musgraves Praised for Her Look During 'SNL' Performance Despite Wardrobe Malfunction

Miley Cyrus' Mom Opens Up on Her Biggest Regret as Mother Amid Family Drama
  • Mar 04, 2024

Miley Cyrus' Mom Opens Up on Her Biggest Regret as Mother Amid Family Drama

Jamie Lynn Spears Risks Reigniting Sibling Feud by Attending Britney's Foe Christina Aguilera's Show
  • Mar 04, 2024

Jamie Lynn Spears Risks Reigniting Sibling Feud by Attending Britney's Foe Christina Aguilera's Show

Sophia Bush Left With 'Intense Aches' Following 'a Week of Steroids'
  • Mar 04, 2024

Sophia Bush Left With 'Intense Aches' Following 'a Week of Steroids'

RAYE Leads Nominations in Music Category at Global Awards 2024
  • Mar 04, 2024

RAYE Leads Nominations in Music Category at Global Awards 2024

Destiny's Child Wore Handmade Clothes Because Designers Refused to Dress Them
  • Mar 04, 2024

Destiny's Child Wore Handmade Clothes Because Designers Refused to Dress Them

Most Read
Kanye West's Shocking Lewd Art Project Prompts Kim Kardashian to Restrict Him From Seeing Their Kids
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-03 01:32:22

Kanye West's Shocking Lewd Art Project Prompts Kim Kardashian to Restrict Him From Seeing Their Kids

50 Cents Mocks Diddy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Drags Meek Mill and Rick Ross Into the Drama

50 Cents Mocks Diddy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Drags Meek Mill and Rick Ross Into the Drama

Usher Would Never Send His Own Kids to Diddy's Camp, Dished on 'Crazy' Experience With Mogul as Teen

Usher Would Never Send His Own Kids to Diddy's Camp, Dished on 'Crazy' Experience With Mogul as Teen

Travis Kelce Relaxing in Philadelphia While Girlfriend Taylor Swift Performing in Singapore

Travis Kelce Relaxing in Philadelphia While Girlfriend Taylor Swift Performing in Singapore

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite at Disneyland for Son Samuel's 12th Birthday

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite at Disneyland for Son Samuel's 12th Birthday

Jeezy Pleads With Court to Seal Information About Little Daughter Amid Jeannie Mai Divorce

Jeezy Pleads With Court to Seal Information About Little Daughter Amid Jeannie Mai Divorce

Kristin Cavallari Claps Back Amid Criticisms for Dating Much-Younger Guy Mark Estes

Kristin Cavallari Claps Back Amid Criticisms for Dating Much-Younger Guy Mark Estes

North West Tried to Hook La La Anthony Up With Michael B. Jordan

North West Tried to Hook La La Anthony Up With Michael B. Jordan

Josh Brolin Reacts to Rumors He's Lusting After 'Dune 2' Co-Star Timothee Chalamet

Josh Brolin Reacts to Rumors He's Lusting After 'Dune 2' Co-Star Timothee Chalamet