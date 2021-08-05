Christina Haack Once Again Slams 'Rude' and 'Negative' People Dissing Her New Relationship

Instagram Celebrity

Sharing a picture of her and new beau Joshua Hall, the 'Flip or Flop' star vows she will continue to 'turn off' Instagram comments if her haters don't stop judging the two.

AceShowbiz - Christina Haack (Christina El Moussa) is urging people to mind their own business. The "Flip or Flop" star, who has previously slammed online trolls for dissing her new relationship, once again called out "rude" and "negative" haters for the same reason.

The 38-year-old lashed out at critics via Instagram on Wednesday, August 4. Alongside a picture of her and new beau Joshua Hall, she penned, "I normally turn off comments with Josh and will continue to do so if people are rude. I don't want to waste any mins of my life blocking negative people."

People are way too concerned about other people's lives. They spend so much time judging others to avoid working on their own s**t," the HGTV personality continued. "Judgment is like a mirror - what we dislike in others is what we dislike in ourself."

"What I've seen in my life so far is when people spew hatred at me or anyone else for that matter those people are always the ones who have the most self hatred and the ones who truly need healing and self love," she concluded her message, before suggesting, "Life is short. Do what you love with the ones you love. For me, that's Josh, my kids and a few close friends and co-workers."

This was not the first time Christina addressed criticism over her love life. On July 21, she insisted that she shouldn't be "shamed" just because she got divorced twice. "Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors - remember that before making judgements and assumptions," she noted along with a photo of her and Josh. "And this woman / mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me."

While Christina has been busy defending her relationship with Josh, the former police officer doesn't need to do so since the reality star previously divulged that he doesn't have any social media accounts.

Christina began dating Josh after she called it quits with Ant Anstead in September 2020. They finalized their divorce in June this year, the same month when her ex-husband began dating the "Bridget Jones's Baby" actress Renee Zellweger.

Before marrying Ant, with whom she shares 1-year-old son Hudson, Christina was married to Tarek El Moussa. With Tarek, she shares two children, 5-year-old son Brayden and 10-year-old daughter Taylor.