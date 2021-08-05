 
 

James Gunn Reacts to Martin Scorsese's Marvel Movie Criticism: It's Half True

James Gunn Reacts to Martin Scorsese's Marvel Movie Criticism: It's Half True
WENN/Nicky Nelson/Instar
Movie

During his appearance on the 'Happy. Sad. Confused.' podcast, the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director is asked to address the Hollywood legend's comments on MCU movies back in 2019.

  • Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - James Gunn has weighed in on fellow director Martin Scorsese's criticism towards Marvel movies. During his appearance on the "Happy. Sad. Confused." podcast, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" director is asked to comment on Martin's comments back in 2019.

"I just think it seems awful cynical that he would keep coming out against Marvel and then that is the only thing that would get him press for his movie," James said as reported by The Playlist. "He's creating his movie in the shadow of the Marvel films, and so he uses that to get attention for something he wasn't getting as much attention as he wanted for it."

However, James didn't entirely disagree with Scorsese either as he noted, "There are a lot of things that are true about what he said." He continued, "There are a lot of heartless, soulless, spectacle films out there that don't reflect what should be happening."

James also said that he has had plenty of encounters where he approached film directors ro ask them to elevate the blockbuster. However, these directors "cater to every single studio whim" and it grossed him out.

  See also...

James further shared his thoughts on Martin a tweet on Wednesday, August 5. Of the Hollywood legend, James said, "Also for the record, Martin Scorsese is probably the world's greatest living American filmmaker. I love & study his films & will continue to love & study his films. I disagree with him solely on one point: That films based on comic books are innately not cinema, that's all."

James Gunn gushed over Martin Scorsese

James Gunn gushed over Martin Scorsese.

Back in November 2019, Martin sparked debate when he said that he didn't consider MCU movies a cinema. When asked if he ever watch any of them, the "The Wolf of Wall Street" director replied, "I tried, you know? But that's not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being."

Some Marvel stars reacted to the remarks as Scarlett Johansson said, "At first I thought that seems kind of old-fashioned, and somebody had to explain to me, because it seemed so disappointing and sad in a way. They said, 'I think what these people are saying is that at the actual theater, there's not a lot of room for different kinds of movies, or smaller movies, because the theater is taken up by huge blockbusters.' "

As for Chris Evans, he commented, "I think original content inspires creative content. I think new stuff is what keeps the creative wheel rolling. I just believe there's room at the table for all of it. It's like saying a certain type of music isn’t music. Who are you to say that?"

You can share this post!

Mark Hoppus on His Fifth Round of Chemotherapy for Stage 4 Lymphoma Cancer: 'Let's Heckin Go'

Christina Haack Once Again Slams 'Rude' and 'Negative' People Dissing Her New Relationship
Related Posts
James Gunn Worried His Career Was Over After 2018 Disney Firing

James Gunn Worried His Career Was Over After 2018 Disney Firing

James Gunn Says Superhero Movies Are 'Mostly Boring' Despite Directing Marvel and DC Films

James Gunn Says Superhero Movies Are 'Mostly Boring' Despite Directing Marvel and DC Films

James Gunn Casually Addresses Shocks Surrounding His 'Goonies' Confession

James Gunn Casually Addresses Shocks Surrounding His 'Goonies' Confession

Director James Gunn Resorts to Using Michael Rooker Toilet Paper Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Director James Gunn Resorts to Using Michael Rooker Toilet Paper Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Most Read
Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' Lawsuit Leaves Disney Boss Bob Iger Mortified
Movie

Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' Lawsuit Leaves Disney Boss Bob Iger Mortified

Henry Cavill's Superman Return for 'The Flash' Debunked

Henry Cavill's Superman Return for 'The Flash' Debunked

Jesse Tyler Ferguson to Make Broadway Return Through 'Take Me Out'

Jesse Tyler Ferguson to Make Broadway Return Through 'Take Me Out'

Spider-Man and Doctor Strange Seen Together for the 1st Time in 'No Way Home' Set Photo

Spider-Man and Doctor Strange Seen Together for the 1st Time in 'No Way Home' Set Photo

Chad Michael Murray Preys on His Victims in First Full Trailer of 'Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman'

Chad Michael Murray Preys on His Victims in First Full Trailer of 'Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman'

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Set Photos Reveal Christian Bale's Transformation Into Gorr the God Butcher

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Set Photos Reveal Christian Bale's Transformation Into Gorr the God Butcher

Natalie Mendoza Describes Satine Casting in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' A 'Full Circle Moment'

Natalie Mendoza Describes Satine Casting in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' A 'Full Circle Moment'

Daniel Radcliffe Refuses to Return as Harry Potter If Movie Gets Reboot

Daniel Radcliffe Refuses to Return as Harry Potter If Movie Gets Reboot

Natalie Portman's Exit Leads to Scrapping of 'Days Of Abandonment' Production

Natalie Portman's Exit Leads to Scrapping of 'Days Of Abandonment' Production

Brendan Fraser Added to Cast of Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Brendan Fraser Added to Cast of Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Rebel Wilson Channels Britney for New Movie, Nicholas Hoult Plays Dracula's Servant in Monster Film

Rebel Wilson Channels Britney for New Movie, Nicholas Hoult Plays Dracula's Servant in Monster Film

Idris Elba and Regina King's Movie 'The Harder They Fall' to Kick Off BFI London Film Festival

Idris Elba and Regina King's Movie 'The Harder They Fall' to Kick Off BFI London Film Festival

James Gunn Reacts to Martin Scorsese's Marvel Movie Criticism: It's Half True

James Gunn Reacts to Martin Scorsese's Marvel Movie Criticism: It's Half True