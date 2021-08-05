 
 

Farrah Abraham Hopes Chrissy Teigen 'In a Better Place' Despite Not Receiving Apology

Farrah Abraham Hopes Chrissy Teigen 'In a Better Place' Despite Not Receiving Apology
WENN/Sheri Determan/Instar
Celebrity

Discussing the cyberbullying controversy in a new podcast interview, the former star of '16 and Pregnant' admits that she doesn't 'tolerate' the 'Chrissy's Court' star's behavior, which she dubs as 'hypocrisy.'

  • Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Farrah Abraham has something to say to Chrissy Teigen for her cyberbullying scandal. In a new podcast interview, the "16 and Pregnant" alum hoped that the wife of John Legend would be "in a better place" though she hasn't received any apology.

"I hope she's in a better place," the 30-year-old star told host Justin Sylvester in the Wednesday, August 4 episode of E! News' "Just the Sip" podcast. The former star of "Teen Mom" went on to claim, "I still have not been apologized to."

Elsewhere in the candid conversation, Farrah discussed Chrissy's "habitual behavior" that she couldn't "tolerate." She said, "I've just noticed her habitual behavior where she will say things and go mute and-or block things, and then not follow through with what she says. Again, that is hypocrisy and I don't tolerate it."

Though so, Farrah stressed, "I am always open to sitting with someone and apologizing, or confronting the situation and moving forward." The "Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom" star also added that apologizing and moving forward "are hard" and "are not easy."

  See also...

"I don't understand why someone can't become a better version of themselves and step up," Farrah admitted. "That's a little bit of a let-down for me. If you're going to say something one way, you need to apologize the same way. But I just know the longer somebody waits to do something, when they claim they've already done it." She went on to say, "I just wish the best for her, for her marriage and her family."

Back in June, Farrah claimed that Chrissy lacked the "emotional or mental capability at this time to apologize properly to anyone." She also noted that the former "Lip Sync Battle" co-host's apology wasn't "a proper apology."

Farrah went on to advise that if Chrissy experienced some sort of "breakthrough" and "took the time to apologize to people," she can become "the changed person she claims she is right now." However, the mother of one pointed out, "[she] is not."

You can share this post!

Christina Haack Once Again Slams 'Rude' and 'Negative' People Dissing Her New Relationship

J.P. Rosenbaum Files for Divorce From Ashley Hebert After Splitting Last Year
Related Posts
Farrah Abraham Claims Chrissy Teigen Lacks the 'Mental Capability' to Make Proper Apology

Farrah Abraham Claims Chrissy Teigen Lacks the 'Mental Capability' to Make Proper Apology

Farrah Abraham Insists She's Studying at Harvard University

Farrah Abraham Insists She's Studying at Harvard University

California Mayor Resigns After Farrah Abraham and More Women Allege Sexual Misconduct

California Mayor Resigns After Farrah Abraham and More Women Allege Sexual Misconduct

Farrah Abraham Hopes Chrissy Teigen Gets 'Mental Help' After 'Highly Disturbing' Remark Resurfaced

Farrah Abraham Hopes Chrissy Teigen Gets 'Mental Help' After 'Highly Disturbing' Remark Resurfaced

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce