Farrah Abraham Hopes Chrissy Teigen 'In a Better Place' Despite Not Receiving Apology

Discussing the cyberbullying controversy in a new podcast interview, the former star of '16 and Pregnant' admits that she doesn't 'tolerate' the 'Chrissy's Court' star's behavior, which she dubs as 'hypocrisy.'

Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Farrah Abraham has something to say to Chrissy Teigen for her cyberbullying scandal. In a new podcast interview, the "16 and Pregnant" alum hoped that the wife of John Legend would be "in a better place" though she hasn't received any apology.

"I hope she's in a better place," the 30-year-old star told host Justin Sylvester in the Wednesday, August 4 episode of E! News' "Just the Sip" podcast. The former star of "Teen Mom" went on to claim, "I still have not been apologized to."

Elsewhere in the candid conversation, Farrah discussed Chrissy's "habitual behavior" that she couldn't "tolerate." She said, "I've just noticed her habitual behavior where she will say things and go mute and-or block things, and then not follow through with what she says. Again, that is hypocrisy and I don't tolerate it."

Though so, Farrah stressed, "I am always open to sitting with someone and apologizing, or confronting the situation and moving forward." The "Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom" star also added that apologizing and moving forward "are hard" and "are not easy."

"I don't understand why someone can't become a better version of themselves and step up," Farrah admitted. "That's a little bit of a let-down for me. If you're going to say something one way, you need to apologize the same way. But I just know the longer somebody waits to do something, when they claim they've already done it." She went on to say, "I just wish the best for her, for her marriage and her family."

Back in June, Farrah claimed that Chrissy lacked the "emotional or mental capability at this time to apologize properly to anyone." She also noted that the former "Lip Sync Battle" co-host's apology wasn't "a proper apology."

Farrah went on to advise that if Chrissy experienced some sort of "breakthrough" and "took the time to apologize to people," she can become "the changed person she claims she is right now." However, the mother of one pointed out, "[she] is not."