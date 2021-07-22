Christina Haack Feels 'Lucky' to Find New Love, Insists She Shouldn't Be 'Shamed' for Two Divorces

Instagram Celebrity

Sharing on Instagram a picture of herself with boyfriend Joshua Hall sitting in a car, the 'Christina on the Coast' star calls the Austin-based realtor her 'ride or die.'

AceShowbiz - Christina Haack (Christina El Moussa) had a serious reminder for those minding her love life. Despite feeling "lucky" to have found a new partner, the "Christina on the Coast" star believed that she shouldn't be "shamed" in the first place just because she got divorced twice.

On Wednesday, July 21, the 38-year-old took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her new boyfriend Joshua Hall. The snap saw the two sitting in a car as they flashed their smiles to the camera.

In the caption of the post, Christina wrote, "Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors - remember that before making judgements and assumptions." She continued, "And this woman / mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me."

Around two weeks earlier, Christina slammed critics who were bothered with her new relationship. At that time, she put out an image of her and Josh from their Mexican trip. Alongside the photo, she explained, "I met Josh when I wasn't in a state of fear or fight-or-flight... I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins)."

"When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," the mother of three added. "We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it. So called 'fame' provides so many things but it comes with a cost. They build you up then tear you down… False narratives being thrown around left and right."

Although she was disturbed by gossips about her and Joshua, Christina made it clear that she "will never live [her] life based on other peoples judgments or opinions." She then concluded her lengthy message by stating, "We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect."

Christina's relationship with Joshua became public after they were spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport together on July 6. In a video obtained by Page Six, the lovebirds could be seen holding hands as they walked into the airport.

Before dating Joshua, Christina was married to Ant Anstead for more than two years. She was previously married to Tarek El Moussa, with whom she had a dispute on the set of their home renovation series "Flip or Flop" last week.