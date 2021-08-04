Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Make Red Carpet Debut as Couple at 'The Suicide Squad' Premiere

Instagram/WENN Celebrity

The 'Hot Right Now' hitmaker and her director boyfriend make an official appearance as a new couple as they are cozying up at the screening of the new DC superhero movie.

AceShowbiz - Rita Ora and her director beau Taika Waititi made their red carpet debut on Monday night (02Aug21) at the premiere of "The Suicide Squad".

The pair, who were first romantically linked in April (21), cosied up for photographers on the red carpet at Los Angeles' Regency Village Theatre.

Rita looked stunning in a plunging backless white dress as she stood alongside her boyfriend, who stars as Ratcatcher in the comic book movie.

She and Taika first sparked rumours of a romance when they were seen out together in Australia - where Rita was filming TV show "The Voice Australia" and Taika was working on his film "Thor: Love and Thunder". They also hit headlines when they were seen putting on a passionate display with actress Tessa Thompson, with Taika later insisting he was "doing nothing wrong" with the three-way kiss.

Rita and Taika weren't the only couple to walk the red carpet at the star-studded premiere - Kelly Gale joined boyfriend Joel Kinnaman at the event while John Cena donned his full Peacemaker costume as he was accompanied by wife Shay Shariatzadeh.

The soft reboot of David Ayer's 2016 movie also stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Sylvester Stallone, Peter Capaldi, Viola Davis, and Jai Courtney.

Robbie who played Harley Quinn recently said she would likely take a step back from the character after the new movie directed by James Gunn. "It was kind of back-to-back filming Birds... and filming this (The Suicide Squad), so I was kind of like, 'Oof, I need a break from Harley because she's exhausting,' " she said.

"I don't know when we're next going to see her. I'm just as intrigued as everyone else is."