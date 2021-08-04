Sarah Jessica Parker Feels Honored as Her Wine Wins Top Awards

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Sex and the City' actress is 'thrilled and honored' after her wine label takes home two gold medals and Europe Rose trophy at an international competition.

AceShowbiz - Sarah Jessica Parker's wine label has won three major awards in an international competition.

Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick partnered with Invivo bosses in 2018 and their SJP line launched a year later.

Now, the wine has been awarded two gold medals and the Europe Rose trophy at the 2021 New York International Wine Competition.

The "Sex and the City" star told DailyMail.com, "It's an honour... Lots of love has gone into making our wines, from vineyard through to blending, and we are thrilled and honoured to be recognised. We thank everyone who has brought a bottle home and included us as part of their special moments. We're delighted to share this exciting recognition with you."

The wine range has sold more than 700,000 bottles and has received two 90-point ratings from Wine Spectator, whose editors placed it in their Top 100 Wines of the World in 2020, from over 10,000 wines tasted.

"Crisp, fresh and vibrant with subtle berry notes, the final blend was created over an afternoon of tasting with SJP," wrote the Wine Spectator reviewer.

On the official site, Invivo X, SJP is promoted as a combination of "New York sass, the world's best wine regions, and New Zealand winemaking know-how."

The awards from New York competition came only a few months after the wine received a gold medal in the Frankfurt International Trophy Competition for their Vintage of Sauvignon Blanc.

The actress "has been instrumental in both naming her wines and designing the labels. The X and the comma directly after it, is an intentional and personal touch, referencing her signature email."