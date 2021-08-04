 
 

Khloe Kardashian Battling Daughter True as They Are Looking for New Pet

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star couldn't see eye to eye with her three-year-old daughter over which pet to get as the family are moving to a new house.

  • Aug 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian is battling her three-year-old daughter True over whether they should get a dog or a cat when they move into their new home.

The reality star took to Twitter to admit she wanted to get her little girl, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, a pet to help make the transition to a new house a little easier. But the pair are locking horns as to what to get - with Khloe more of a dog person while True wants a cat.

"My fur baby Gabbana passed away when I was 6 months pregnant," Khloe tweeted. "Emotionally, I wasn't ready for another fur baby. But now that True is getting older I figured I would get her a dog once we got settled into the new house. I desperately miss my Goober - it's been over 3 years and I'm finally ready. I know a dog would be a great addition to our home."

"Buttttt Miss True has a love for cats and wants a cat. I have never owned a cat before. I don't know anything about cats. I've been researching for weeks (literally). I've been trying to persuade her to get a dog but she's not falling for it. Sooooooooooo does anyone know of any good kitten rescues in Los Angeles."

Khloe added that as she has a "few more months" left until she moves, she's going to be doing some more research and look into local shelters to try and find a cat she can rescue.

However, the 37-year-old joked that she wishes True was old enough to tell her "she's allergic to cats. My mom told me that my entire childhood. I never questioned it. Genius move!!"

As she was inundated with responses from fans, Khloe admitted it's fairly likely she'll end up getting both a dog and a cat.

