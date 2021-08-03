Alex Rodriguez Boasts About 'Big D Energy' After Lavish Birthday Vacation

Instagram Celebrity

Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alex Rodriguez seemed to have got himself recharged after going on a lavish European birthday vacation. Following his getaway with family and friends in St. Tropez, the MLB legend boasted about "big D energy."

On Sunday, August 1, the 46-year-old retired baseball player took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of himself. In the pic, the former athlete could be seen walking in a dark blue blazer with a matching tie and gray pants. Over the snap, he wrote, "Stepping out with the big D energy." He also added. "Determined, darling & dapper AF…"

His "big D energy" post came after Alex celebrated his 46th birthday in Europe. He marked his special day by cruising around St. Tropez, Monaco, Spain and Italy with sports reporter Melanie Collins and their mutual friends Jessie James and Eric Decker.

"I'm feeling so grateful today," Alex wrote in an Instagram post on July 27. "Not just for celebrating my big day with my incredible friends and family on this magical trip, but for all the well-wishes, love and support from everyone. I couldn't ask for anything more."

During his European getaway, Alex almost dined at the same restaurant, the fancy Bagatelle St. Tropez, with his ex Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as the rekindled couple also celebrated the "Hustlers" actress' birthday.

Luckily, J.Lo's assistant managed to avoid the possible meeting by canceling her reservation. "J.Lo had made a reservation at the same restaurant, the same day," a source spilled to DailyMail.com. "Her assistant turned up to check everything was OK, and there was A-Rod having lunch. She alerted J.Lo and the reservation was quickly cancelled."

Days after, Alex almost had another awkward run-in with J.Lo while he was out with Melanie. At the time, the father of two and the "NFL on CBS" broadcaster were photographed stopping by some shops in St. Tropez which were visited by the "Shotgun Wedding" actress just two hours prior.