 
 

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez has narrowly avoided an awkward run-in with her ex Alex Rodriguez. The singer/actress has been forced to cancel a romantic meal with her beau Ben Affleck during their Saint Tropez trip to avoid bumping into her former fiancee.

According to Daily Mail, J.Lo and Ben made separate reservations at the same restaurant, the fancy Bagatelle St. Tropez, on the French Riviera. Luckily, her assistant caught it that A-Rod was also dining out at the same place before the "Hustlers" star and her new boyfriend went there.

"J.Lo had made a reservation at the same restaurant, the same day," a source tells the publication of how J.Lo avoided the awkward run-in with her ex. "Her assistant turned up to check everything was OK, and there was A-Rod having lunch. She alerted JLo and the reservation was quickly cancelled."

At the time, Alex was at the restaurant with a group of friends, including sports reporter Melanie Collins. The two sparked dating rumors as they were sitting next to each other during the luxe lunch.

However, the dating speculation has been debunked by Page Six which claimed that the two are "just friends." A source told the site of A-Rod's birthday trip, "Alex has been hanging with friends and family on the trip, including Eric and Jessie James Decker. Melanie is good friends with them. They're all friends and she'll be at his party."

J.Lo herself was celebrating her own birthday in St. Tropez as she turned 53 on July 24. While she has been joined by Ben during the European vacation, A-Rod apparently continues to have her in his mind as he has been caught showing her some sneaky birthday love.

The former MLB star liked a post by J.Lo's sister Lynda in which she gave a birthday shout-out to the "On the Floor" songstress. "Now it's my turn to celebrate you!! My original BFF, I love you more than words can say," Lynda wrote in a caption of her photo with the birthday girl. "Not only are you the most fun, and my ride or die, You light the world and show me what's possible and are my inspiration always. Sometimes I can't believe I was so lucky that God put the beautiful soul that is you into my life. Wishing you your best birthday yet!"

