Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins Visit Same Shops in St. Tropez as Jennifer Lopez Did Hours Prior

The MLB legend and the sports reporter, who have been in Europe to celebrate his birthday, are photographed picking up ice cream cones at Le Cafe de Paris with Jessie James Decker.

Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins almost had an awkward run-in with his ex Jennifer Lopez. During his birthday trip, the MLB legend and the sports reporter were photographed stopping by some shops in St. Tropez which were visited by the "Shotgun Wedding" actress just two hours prior.

On Tuesday, July 27, the 46-year-old retired baseball player and the "NFL on CBS" broadcaster were caught on camera shopping at a Chanel store. They also bought some ice cream cones at Le Cafe de Paris with Jessie James Decker and her husband Eric Decker.

In pictures obtained by Page Six, A-Rod and Melanie could be seen wearing matching white outfits for the stroll. Jessie also sported a white long-sleeved shirt that she paired with brown shorts. Eric, on the other hand, donned a tosca ensemble.

The group has been in Europe to celebrate A-Rod's latest milestone. Sources told the outlet that they are now spending time in Ibiza before he ends his vacation on Saturday. The father of two is scheduled to broadcast Boston-Tampa Bay game for ESPN on Sunday, August 1.

Just a few days earlier, A-Rod, J.Lo and her on-again boyfriend Ben Affleck almost dined at the same restaurant, the fancy Bagatelle St. Tropez. Luckily, her assistant managed to avoid the possible meeting by cancelling her reservation.

"J.Lo had made a reservation at the same restaurant, the same day," a source spilled to Daily Mail. "Her assistant turned up to check everything was OK, and there was A-Rod having lunch. She alerted J.Lo and the reservation was quickly cancelled."

J.Lo has been in St. Tropez with Ben to celebrate her 52nd birthday. She also made their romance Instagram official by posting a picture of her sharing a passionate kiss with the "Gone Girl" actor. The twosome first sparked reconciliation rumors in late April, just days after she called off her engagement to A-Rod.