 
 

Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins Visit Same Shops in St. Tropez as Jennifer Lopez Did Hours Prior

Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins Visit Same Shops in St. Tropez as Jennifer Lopez Did Hours Prior
Instagram
Celebrity

The MLB legend and the sports reporter, who have been in Europe to celebrate his birthday, are photographed picking up ice cream cones at Le Cafe de Paris with Jessie James Decker.

  • Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins almost had an awkward run-in with his ex Jennifer Lopez. During his birthday trip, the MLB legend and the sports reporter were photographed stopping by some shops in St. Tropez which were visited by the "Shotgun Wedding" actress just two hours prior.

On Tuesday, July 27, the 46-year-old retired baseball player and the "NFL on CBS" broadcaster were caught on camera shopping at a Chanel store. They also bought some ice cream cones at Le Cafe de Paris with Jessie James Decker and her husband Eric Decker.

In pictures obtained by Page Six, A-Rod and Melanie could be seen wearing matching white outfits for the stroll. Jessie also sported a white long-sleeved shirt that she paired with brown shorts. Eric, on the other hand, donned a tosca ensemble.

  See also...

The group has been in Europe to celebrate A-Rod's latest milestone. Sources told the outlet that they are now spending time in Ibiza before he ends his vacation on Saturday. The father of two is scheduled to broadcast Boston-Tampa Bay game for ESPN on Sunday, August 1.

Just a few days earlier, A-Rod, J.Lo and her on-again boyfriend Ben Affleck almost dined at the same restaurant, the fancy Bagatelle St. Tropez. Luckily, her assistant managed to avoid the possible meeting by cancelling her reservation.

"J.Lo had made a reservation at the same restaurant, the same day," a source spilled to Daily Mail. "Her assistant turned up to check everything was OK, and there was A-Rod having lunch. She alerted J.Lo and the reservation was quickly cancelled."

J.Lo has been in St. Tropez with Ben to celebrate her 52nd birthday. She also made their romance Instagram official by posting a picture of her sharing a passionate kiss with the "Gone Girl" actor. The twosome first sparked reconciliation rumors in late April, just days after she called off her engagement to A-Rod.

You can share this post!

Kirsten Storms on Temporary Leave From 'General Hospital' to Focus on Her Health After Brain Surgery

Slash and John Fogerty Among Rockers Mourning Death of Dusty Hill
Related Posts
Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Birthday Vacation in St. Tropez With Bikini-Clad Ladies

Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Birthday Vacation in St. Tropez With Bikini-Clad Ladies

Alex Rodriguez Jokingly Asks for Invitation to a Party of Jennifer Lopez's Friend

Alex Rodriguez Jokingly Asks for Invitation to a Party of Jennifer Lopez's Friend

Alex Rodriguez Flashes Big Smile in First Shirtless Pic After Weight Loss

Alex Rodriguez Flashes Big Smile in First Shirtless Pic After Weight Loss

Most Read
Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'
Celebrity

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Ben Affleck Romance With Steamy Instagram Photo

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Ben Affleck Romance With Steamy Instagram Photo

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod