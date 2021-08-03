Kim Kardashian Bares Her Butt in Skimpy Black Thong Bikini

Instagram Celebrity

In the caption accompanying her steamy photos that receive many hilarious comments from her famous pal, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum playfully writes, 'resting beach face.'

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian seemed to enjoy her hot summer holiday. In a new steamy social media post, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum bared her butt in a sexy black thong bikini.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, August 2, the 40-year-old star shared a series of beach photos, flaunting her bikini body. In the first pic, the reality star glanced over her shoulder on a pristine beach. Meanwhile, the second pic saw her walking towards the camera with her hands in her hair. "Resting beach face," the SKIMS founder playfully captioned her post.

In the comment section, many of her famous pals left hilarious messages in response to her cheeky caption. Scott Disick wrote, "What a beach," while her bestie Foodgod a.k.a. Jonathan Cheban quipped, "You are such a Beach!!!"

Swimsuit designer Sara Foster also chimed in, "For the love of God I will never wear a bathing suit next to you...Maybe a wetsuit." In the meantime, her sister Khloe Kardashian cheekily commented on the scenery instead of Kim's toned body, "Goodness that water is blue."

Prior to sharing her steamy and sandy bikini pics, Kim posed in SKIMS lingerie sets to promote her brand on her Instagram Stories. Over a mirror selfie that saw her posing in a white crop top and matching underwear, the mother of four wrote, "So obsessed with our @skims cotton jersey collection." In a following Story, she stripped down to a black cotton triangle bralette and ribbed thong from her brand.

Kim is clearly no stranger to showing off her skin to the public. Even when visiting Vatican City in June, the TV personality wore a sheer, off-the-shoulder white lace cutout dress that exposed skin across her midsection and back. At the time, the KKW Beauty founder paired her sexy gown with ankle strap heels and eye-catching gray sunglasses.