Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Determined to Take Their Relationship to Next Level
Even though their initial romantic relationship fell apart in 2004, Bennifer allegedly believe that things are different this time as 'they both really feel like this is it.'

  • Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are treating their rekindled romance seriously. If a new report is to be believed, the "Let's Get Loud" singer and the Batman depicter's "relationship is serious."

A source reveals to Entertainment Tonight that the pair, who were engaged from 2002 to 2004, "have insane, on another level, chemistry." The source also claims, "They are both super passionate and are head over heels with each other, just like they once were."

Even though their initial romantic relationship fell apart, Bennifer believed that things are different this time. "This time around, however, they both really feel like this is it," the informant adds. "Everything feels 100 percent natural with them. Once they rekindled, it was like no time had passed."

"They couldn't be more in agreement. They feel at this point in their lives they were undeniably made for each other," the source goes on to spill. "Things between Ben and Jen have been easy and that's what makes their relationship work so well. They work seamlessly together and it's like their relationship hardly takes any effort."

It is also said that things go rather smoothly for the lovebirds. "Nothing has been supremely difficult, and they don't tend to bump heads. They are always working as a team and they love that about each other and their relationship," the insider notes.

Jennifer and the "Gone Girl" actor got back together earlier this year, not long after Jennifer called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez. The new pair recently were spotted enjoying a PDA-filled vacation in Europe as they celebrated the "Hustlers" actress' 52nd birthday.

She even confirmed their relationship in a steamy picture on Instagram. In a post that she shared on her page, the happy couple could be seen sharing a steamy kiss on a yacht.

