Ashley Graham Shares Body Positivity Affirmation by Flaunting Her Growing Belly in Swimsuit

In a video she shares on TikTok, the 33-year-old plus-sized model is seen twerking for the camera and even pulling down her high-waisted panties to show off her baby bump.

Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ashley Graham continues to share more empowering messages about body positivity. The plus-sized model, who is currently pregnant with her second child, encouraged others to love themselves by flaunting her growing belly in a swimsuit.

On Monday, July 26, the 33-year-old beauty made use of TikTok to post a video of her rocking a black lacy bra and high-waisted panties. The clip saw her lip-syncing to a woman saying, "You look good. Don't change" while striking a few poses and twerking for the camera.

Ashley, who has always been known as an advocate for body positivity, even pulled down her underwear to show off her baby bump. In the accompaniment of the post, the expectant mom penned, "And today's affirmation is..."

Ashley's video was met with positive feedback from many. One in particular was Chelsea Handler who simply replied, "On repeat." A fan then chimed in, "This is the message we all needed this morning Ashley! You are glowing babe." Another gushed, "Yes! No filters/blurring on Real Bodies! We need to appreciate our bodies instead of hating it."

Ashley confirmed her second pregnancy via Instagram on July 13. At that time, she treated her followers to a maternity photo taken by her husband Justin Ervin. "The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us," she raved in the caption.

Just a few days ago, the "Pretty Big Deal" podcast host unleashed another picture from what appeared to be the same maternity shoot by Justin. In the snap, she is seen posing in a field of long grass while going naked. "Earth mother vibes," she simply captioned the image.

Ashley and Justin got married in August 2010. In January 2020, they welcomed their first child together named Isaac.