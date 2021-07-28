 
 

Ashley Graham Shares Body Positivity Affirmation by Flaunting Her Growing Belly in Swimsuit

Ashley Graham Shares Body Positivity Affirmation by Flaunting Her Growing Belly in Swimsuit
Instagram
Celebrity

In a video she shares on TikTok, the 33-year-old plus-sized model is seen twerking for the camera and even pulling down her high-waisted panties to show off her baby bump.

  • Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ashley Graham continues to share more empowering messages about body positivity. The plus-sized model, who is currently pregnant with her second child, encouraged others to love themselves by flaunting her growing belly in a swimsuit.

On Monday, July 26, the 33-year-old beauty made use of TikTok to post a video of her rocking a black lacy bra and high-waisted panties. The clip saw her lip-syncing to a woman saying, "You look good. Don't change" while striking a few poses and twerking for the camera.

Ashley, who has always been known as an advocate for body positivity, even pulled down her underwear to show off her baby bump. In the accompaniment of the post, the expectant mom penned, "And today's affirmation is..."

Ashley's video was met with positive feedback from many. One in particular was Chelsea Handler who simply replied, "On repeat." A fan then chimed in, "This is the message we all needed this morning Ashley! You are glowing babe." Another gushed, "Yes! No filters/blurring on Real Bodies! We need to appreciate our bodies instead of hating it."

  See also...

Ashley confirmed her second pregnancy via Instagram on July 13. At that time, she treated her followers to a maternity photo taken by her husband Justin Ervin. "The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us," she raved in the caption.

Just a few days ago, the "Pretty Big Deal" podcast host unleashed another picture from what appeared to be the same maternity shoot by Justin. In the snap, she is seen posing in a field of long grass while going naked. "Earth mother vibes," she simply captioned the image.

Ashley and Justin got married in August 2010. In January 2020, they welcomed their first child together named Isaac.

You can share this post!

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Determined to Take Their Relationship to Next Level

Related Posts
Ashley Graham Bares Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Ashley Graham Bares Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Ashley Graham Celebrates Body Positivity With 'Self-Love Challenge' on TikTok

Ashley Graham Celebrates Body Positivity With 'Self-Love Challenge' on TikTok

Ashley Graham on Post-Pregnancy Body: 'I Am Getting Larger' and 'Okay' With That

Ashley Graham on Post-Pregnancy Body: 'I Am Getting Larger' and 'Okay' With That

Ashley Graham Shocks Fans With Back Bruises From Beauty Treatment

Ashley Graham Shocks Fans With Back Bruises From Beauty Treatment

Most Read
Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'
Celebrity

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Ben Affleck Romance With Steamy Instagram Photo

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Ben Affleck Romance With Steamy Instagram Photo

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture