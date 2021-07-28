 
 

Lil Nas X Talks About Working With 'Super Talented' Kanye West for 'Industry Baby'

Lil Nas X Talks About Working With 'Super Talented' Kanye West for 'Industry Baby'
WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Music

Of working with the 'Jesus Is King' artist, the Grammy-winning emcee shares in a new interview, 'He's a pretty cool guy, super down to earth, he's super talented.'

  • Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ahead of his new album, Lil Nas X is opening up about his career and his music in a new interview with Kerwin Frost for his YouTube series "Kerwin Frost Talks". In the hour-long conversation, the Grammy-winning rapper also revealed how he came to collaborate with Kanye West for his recent song "Industry Baby".

Of working with the Yeezy designer, Lil Nas X said, "We talked. He's a pretty cool guy, super down to earth, he's super talented." Further gushing over the "Jesus Is King" artist, Lil Nas X added, "He showed me stuff. He's working on some great music."

"It's nice to work with somebody who's done that for so long, so much longevity and still going, you know?" he went on to say.

  See also...

During the interview, Lil Nas X also revealed that he wanted to create impactful music. "I want to inspire people," he shared. "I want to tell my story and hopefully other people can relate to it."

He also confirmed that his debut album, "Montero", "is coming out one day." He explained, "It's all connecting to one little world. It's pretty cohesive. It's very much straight-forward, like, 'OK, this 'Montero'. This is how I feel about the future, about this past event, about this current thing going, this part of my love life, this part of family, this part of my career,' you know? I really wanna let people to get to know Montero. It's definitely deeper, but it still has it's bops."

So far, Lil Nas X has released 3 tracks off the album which include "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)", "Sun Goes Down" and "Industry Baby". He received backlash for the music video for "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" that many deemed demonic, and "Industry Baby", the latter of which prompted people to accuse the "Old Town Road" hitmaker of allegedly pushing gay agenda.

You can share this post!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Determined to Take Their Relationship to Next Level

Jenna Dewan Reveals Her Mom 'Had the Biggest Crush' on 'Talented' Steve Kazee Years Before Dating
Related Posts
Lil Nas X Shuts Down Accusations of Him Pushing 'Gay Agenda' With 'Industry Baby' Music Video

Lil Nas X Shuts Down Accusations of Him Pushing 'Gay Agenda' With 'Industry Baby' Music Video

Lil Nas X Shades His Homophobic Trolls With 'Industry Baby' Music Video Ft. Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X Shades His Homophobic Trolls With 'Industry Baby' Music Video Ft. Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X Teases Kanye West-Produced New Song Titled 'Industry Baby'

Lil Nas X Teases Kanye West-Produced New Song Titled 'Industry Baby'

Lil Nas X Jokes About Legal Trouble on TikTok

Lil Nas X Jokes About Legal Trouble on TikTok

Most Read
ZZ Top Temporarily Replace Dusty Hill Over Hip Issues
Music

ZZ Top Temporarily Replace Dusty Hill Over Hip Issues

Coi Leray Unbothered by the 'Hate' After Silent Treatment at Rolling Loud

Coi Leray Unbothered by the 'Hate' After Silent Treatment at Rolling Loud

James Blunt Claims His Penis Gets 'Smaller' Because of COVID-19 Medication

James Blunt Claims His Penis Gets 'Smaller' Because of COVID-19 Medication

Lil Nas X Shuts Down Accusations of Him Pushing 'Gay Agenda' With 'Industry Baby' Music Video

Lil Nas X Shuts Down Accusations of Him Pushing 'Gay Agenda' With 'Industry Baby' Music Video

Kanye Pushes Back 'Donda' Release Date as He's Back in Studio to Polish Up the Album

Kanye Pushes Back 'Donda' Release Date as He's Back in Studio to Polish Up the Album

Doja Cat Promises to Resolve Issue Over 'Bad' Planet Her Merchandise

Doja Cat Promises to Resolve Issue Over 'Bad' Planet Her Merchandise

DaBaby Yells at Fan Throwing Shoe at Him During Rolling Loud Performance

DaBaby Yells at Fan Throwing Shoe at Him During Rolling Loud Performance

Artist of the Week: Normani

Artist of the Week: Normani

Camila Cabello Defends 'Black Face' Dancer: He's Supposed to Be White Man With Bad Fake Tan

Camila Cabello Defends 'Black Face' Dancer: He's Supposed to Be White Man With Bad Fake Tan

Kanye West Shatters Apple Livestream Records With 'Donda' Listening Party

Kanye West Shatters Apple Livestream Records With 'Donda' Listening Party

Pop Smoke's 'Faith' Arrives Atop Billboard 200 Albums Chart

Pop Smoke's 'Faith' Arrives Atop Billboard 200 Albums Chart

Lea Michele Calls Lullabies Album 'A Dream Come True in So Many Ways'

Lea Michele Calls Lullabies Album 'A Dream Come True in So Many Ways'

Grimes Admits New Song Is About Having to Defeat Azealia Banks

Grimes Admits New Song Is About Having to Defeat Azealia Banks