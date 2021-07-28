Lil Nas X Talks About Working With 'Super Talented' Kanye West for 'Industry Baby'

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Music

Of working with the 'Jesus Is King' artist, the Grammy-winning emcee shares in a new interview, 'He's a pretty cool guy, super down to earth, he's super talented.'

AceShowbiz - Ahead of his new album, Lil Nas X is opening up about his career and his music in a new interview with Kerwin Frost for his YouTube series "Kerwin Frost Talks". In the hour-long conversation, the Grammy-winning rapper also revealed how he came to collaborate with Kanye West for his recent song "Industry Baby".

Of working with the Yeezy designer, Lil Nas X said, "We talked. He's a pretty cool guy, super down to earth, he's super talented." Further gushing over the "Jesus Is King" artist, Lil Nas X added, "He showed me stuff. He's working on some great music."

"It's nice to work with somebody who's done that for so long, so much longevity and still going, you know?" he went on to say.

During the interview, Lil Nas X also revealed that he wanted to create impactful music. "I want to inspire people," he shared. "I want to tell my story and hopefully other people can relate to it."

He also confirmed that his debut album, "Montero", "is coming out one day." He explained, "It's all connecting to one little world. It's pretty cohesive. It's very much straight-forward, like, 'OK, this 'Montero'. This is how I feel about the future, about this past event, about this current thing going, this part of my love life, this part of family, this part of my career,' you know? I really wanna let people to get to know Montero. It's definitely deeper, but it still has it's bops."

So far, Lil Nas X has released 3 tracks off the album which include "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)", "Sun Goes Down" and "Industry Baby". He received backlash for the music video for "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" that many deemed demonic, and "Industry Baby", the latter of which prompted people to accuse the "Old Town Road" hitmaker of allegedly pushing gay agenda.