Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

WENN/Instagram/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

Enjoying a date night with LeBron James' agent at Cipriani restaurant, the 'Make You Feel My Love' songstress and her rumored beau are reported to be 'very playful together.'

Jul 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Adele is apparently into Rich Paul lately and she has no intention to keep her feelings for her rumored new boyfriend a secret. Enjoying a dinner date in a New York City restaurant, the "Rolling in the Deep" songstress was caught getting "flirty" with LeBron James' agent.

On Wednesday, July 23, the 33-year-old singer had a double date night with Rich at the upscale eatery Cipriani. An eyewitness spilled to E! News that the "Someone Like You" hitmaker and her rumored beau were "very playful together and flirty." The source also told the outlet that the twosome sat next to each other across from one other couple.

The insider went on to claim that Rich, at one point, "put his arm around her and they giggled." Toward the end of the meal, the so-called inside source informed the outlet that Adele was chatting with the other woman on their double date. Her 40-year-old rumored boyfriend then "went up and tapped her on the shoulder in a light hearted teasing way to say he wanted to leave." Shortly after, both couples departed the restaurant together.

Of her budding relationship, a source had spilled to Page Six that Adele and the NBA star's agent "are [definitely] dating." The so-called insider said that the twosome might have been dating since May.

Adele made her first public appearance with Rich when they sat courtside at the NBA Finals in Phoenix, Arizona on July 17. At the time, the rumored couple was photographed looking very friendly, chatting and laughing courtside during Game 5 of the basketball championships between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns, which was also attended by sports ace LeBron.

The romance speculation was further fuelled after ESPN presenter Brian Windhorst referred to the "Make You Feel My Love" singer as Rich's "girlfriend." The host said during "The Lowe Post" podcast, "Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game sitting next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele." He went on to say, "Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. This is the first time they've come out in public together, so this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow."