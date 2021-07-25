 
 

Kim Kardashian Mocked Over Kanye West and Jay-Z's Reunion on 'Donda'

Kim Kardashian Mocked Over Kanye West and Jay-Z's Reunion on 'Donda'
Instagram/https://www.beyonce.com/
Celebrity

The reality TV star becomes the butt of the jokes of many Twitter users as Hov is featured in the 'Follow God' rapper's new album, years after their friendship fizzled out.

  • Jul 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has been trolled online following the release of Kanye West's new album. While the reality TV star remains supportive of her husband, showing up at his album listening party in Atlanta, fans couldn't help poking fun at her after learning that Ye has seemingly patched things up with Jay-Z.

Hov is featured at the end of Ye's album "Donda", reportedly recording his verse just hours before the album was played at the listening event on Friday, July 23. Upon learning this, fans mocked Kim as they claimed that the "Black Skinhead" MC "traded" her for his "Watch the Throne" collaborator.

One weighed on Kanye and Jay’s reunion, "Kanye left Kim and now he's friend with Jay Z again. Message: don't let your wife get in the way of your friendships, king." Another claimed, "Still unsure about Kanye's album and Jay Z returning. But glad they made up once Kim is no more. If that don't say 'bros before h**s.' "

A third one quipped, "Not Kanye divorcing kim to get jay z back." A fourth person remarked, "Funny how now that Kanye West and Kim K are over, Jay Z is featured on the album #DONDA." Someone else noted, "Soon as Kanye stopped f**king with the Kardashians, he got a HOV verse again. I'm crying."

  See also...

"BREAKING NEWS: KANYE WEST HAS TRADED KIM K FOR JAY Z, THE THRONE HAS RETURNED," another Twitter user chimed in. Someone poked fun at Kim's presence at the listening party, "Kanye really invited Kim just to say 'I'm losing my family' #DONDA."

There were others who have come to Kim's defense though. "All Kim did was love and support Kanye please leave that good woman alone," one person implored. Another reminded the haters, "Y'all slandering her tonight but when they were together we got Yeezus."

Baffled, another Kim fan wrote, "okay so why are people riled up over Kim K taking THEIR children to THEIR fathers album release DESPITE the fact that they are going through a divorce?? Is unity and unconditional love and support not something we should be encouraging in split families?? Huh??"

Kim herself showed that she remains supportive of her estranged husband as she attended Kanye's album listening event at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Friday with their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian was also spotted at the gathering.

You can share this post!

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Britney Spears Goes Topless in New Outdoor Selfie
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian and Kids Support Kanye West With Surprise Appearance at Album Listening Party

Kim Kardashian and Kids Support Kanye West With Surprise Appearance at Album Listening Party

Kim Kardashian: Pandemic Triggers My Agoraphobia Caused by Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian: Pandemic Triggers My Agoraphobia Caused by Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian Called Out by Young Rapper for Trying to Have Her Video With North Removed

Kim Kardashian Called Out by Young Rapper for Trying to Have Her Video With North Removed

Ten Biggest Celebrity Splits in 2021 So Far

Ten Biggest Celebrity Splits in 2021 So Far

Most Read
Dwayne Johnson Glad Housekeeper and Nanny Contracting COVID From His Family Got Through It
Celebrity

Dwayne Johnson Glad Housekeeper and Nanny Contracting COVID From His Family Got Through It

Cardi B Fires Back at Haters Criticizing Her Designer Handbags Show Off

Cardi B Fires Back at Haters Criticizing Her Designer Handbags Show Off

Wendy Williams Accused of Throwing Water at Man Who's Allegedly Having Marijuana on Plane

Wendy Williams Accused of Throwing Water at Man Who's Allegedly Having Marijuana on Plane

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Instagram Debut With Leah Remini's Assistance

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Instagram Debut With Leah Remini's Assistance

Michael Blackson Engaged to Girlfriend Miss Rada Months After Split

Michael Blackson Engaged to Girlfriend Miss Rada Months After Split

Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Birthday Vacation in St. Tropez With Bikini-Clad Ladies

Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Birthday Vacation in St. Tropez With Bikini-Clad Ladies

Mena Suvari Blames 'Repeated Sexual Abuse' for Her Living a Double Life for Years

Mena Suvari Blames 'Repeated Sexual Abuse' for Her Living a Double Life for Years

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Mansion Destroyed After Two Hours in Fire

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Mansion Destroyed After Two Hours in Fire

Marc Jacob Posts His Picture After Facelift, Gets Praised for Being Honest

Marc Jacob Posts His Picture After Facelift, Gets Praised for Being Honest

Queen Naija Trolled for Defending Her Decision to Get Brazilian Butt Lift

Queen Naija Trolled for Defending Her Decision to Get Brazilian Butt Lift

DaniLeigh Reveals Baby's Gender in Pretty Instagram Pictures

DaniLeigh Reveals Baby's Gender in Pretty Instagram Pictures

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

Dwayne Johnson 'Laughed Hard' at Vin Diesel's 'Tough Love' Remarks About Their Feud

Dwayne Johnson 'Laughed Hard' at Vin Diesel's 'Tough Love' Remarks About Their Feud