Kim Kardashian Mocked Over Kanye West and Jay-Z's Reunion on 'Donda'

The reality TV star becomes the butt of the jokes of many Twitter users as Hov is featured in the 'Follow God' rapper's new album, years after their friendship fizzled out.

Jul 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has been trolled online following the release of Kanye West's new album. While the reality TV star remains supportive of her husband, showing up at his album listening party in Atlanta, fans couldn't help poking fun at her after learning that Ye has seemingly patched things up with Jay-Z.

Hov is featured at the end of Ye's album "Donda", reportedly recording his verse just hours before the album was played at the listening event on Friday, July 23. Upon learning this, fans mocked Kim as they claimed that the "Black Skinhead" MC "traded" her for his "Watch the Throne" collaborator.

One weighed on Kanye and Jay’s reunion, "Kanye left Kim and now he's friend with Jay Z again. Message: don't let your wife get in the way of your friendships, king." Another claimed, "Still unsure about Kanye's album and Jay Z returning. But glad they made up once Kim is no more. If that don't say 'bros before h**s.' "

A third one quipped, "Not Kanye divorcing kim to get jay z back." A fourth person remarked, "Funny how now that Kanye West and Kim K are over, Jay Z is featured on the album #DONDA." Someone else noted, "Soon as Kanye stopped f**king with the Kardashians, he got a HOV verse again. I'm crying."

"BREAKING NEWS: KANYE WEST HAS TRADED KIM K FOR JAY Z, THE THRONE HAS RETURNED," another Twitter user chimed in. Someone poked fun at Kim's presence at the listening party, "Kanye really invited Kim just to say 'I'm losing my family' #DONDA."

There were others who have come to Kim's defense though. "All Kim did was love and support Kanye please leave that good woman alone," one person implored. Another reminded the haters, "Y'all slandering her tonight but when they were together we got Yeezus."

Baffled, another Kim fan wrote, "okay so why are people riled up over Kim K taking THEIR children to THEIR fathers album release DESPITE the fact that they are going through a divorce?? Is unity and unconditional love and support not something we should be encouraging in split families?? Huh??"

Kim herself showed that she remains supportive of her estranged husband as she attended Kanye's album listening event at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Friday with their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian was also spotted at the gathering.