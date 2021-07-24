 
 

Luke Combs Covers Funeral Expenses for 3 Men Who Died in Tragic Incident During His Michigan Show

The three young men were found dead after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning from a portable generator that's too close to their trailer at the country music festival Faster Horses.

AceShowbiz - Luke Combs is extending a helping hand to the family of three men who were found dead at the Michigan country music festival Faster Horses, at which he performed on Friday, July 16. According to his representative, the "She Got the Best of Me" singer paid the funeral costs of the young men.

On Thursday, July 22, the 31-year-old musician cemented a place in the hearts of all three families when they learned he had paid for each of their sons' funeral services. His rep confirmed to FOX 2 that he was paying for the funerals but said the singer had no other comment.

After finding out that Luke had covered the funeral expense, one of the men's mom Meeka Sova said, "For [Luke] to reach out and do that, I don't even have the words. I wish I could just give him a hug. Right now, through this hard time, it's hard to come up with words, but the hugs are what we feel." She went on to add, "We definitely feel that awesome gesture."

"They were kind of right next to us, so we weren't cramping their style, but we experienced Luke Combs together," Meeka added. "It's just so surreal. It's like, holy moly. For him to do that - I mean he doesn't know our boys - there's so many people there to watch him."

The three men, identified as 20-year-old Dawson Brown, 19-year-old Kole Sova and 20-year-old Richie Mays Jr., were found dead inside the trailer at the Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn on Saturday, July 17. Investigators said the three men most likely suffered carbon monoxide poisoning from a portable generator that was too close to their trailer. The generator was believed to have been leaking, according to the outlet.

"It's just a freak accident," Kole's father Jerry Sova said. "For all those decisions to line up to get to this tragedy it just boggles your mind - of the thousands of generators and campers, they were the ones that it hit."

After the deaths were confirmed, the festival posted a statement on its official Instagram account on Monday, July 19. "All of us in the Faster Horses Festival Family are deeply saddened by the tragic losses this weekend as confirmed by the Lenawee County Sheriff's Department," the statement said. "Our hearts are broken for the family, friends and loved ones."

