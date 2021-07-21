Adele Reportedly Dating LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul for 'a Few Months'

Instagram Celebrity

After spotted with the Los Angeles Lakers Icon's agent for the first time at the NBA Finals, the 'Rolling in the Deep' songstress is reported to have been dating her new beau since May.

Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - The sparks between Adele and Rich Paul reportedly flew long before the media caught wind of it. The "Make You Feel My Love" songstress was reported to have been dating LeBron James' agent for "a few months."

A source confirmed to PEOPLE about the budding relationship between the 33-year-old singer and her rumored 40-year-old new boyfriend. Doubling down on the claim, a different source informed Page Six that they "are [definitely] dating." The so-called insider said that the twosome might have been dating since May.

On Saturday, July 17, Adele and Rich were caught enjoying a night out during the NBA Finals in Phoenix, Arizona. The rumored couple was photographed looking very friendly, chatting and laughing courtside during Game 5 of the basketball championships between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns, which was also attended by sports ace LeBron.

The romance speculation was further fuelled after ESPN presenter Brian Windhorst referred to the Grammy-winning singer as Rich's "girlfriend." The host said during "The Lowe Post" podcast, "Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game sitting next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele." He went on to say, "Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. This is the first time they've come out in public together, so this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow."

Following Adele and Rich's sighting at the NBA Finals, many Twitter users have been raving about their possible romance. "Rich Paul and Adele? Not even mad," one person gave her/his neutral opinion on the alleged couple. Another was celebrating for Rich, "From selling jerseys out the trunk of his car to sitting courtside at the NBA finals with Adele… Rich Paul WON." A third similarly commented, "Rich Paul turned a Lebron friendship into a lucrative sports agent career and a relationship with Adele this n***a won."

"Rich Paul is a LEGEND, Adele bro????" someone else gushed, while another chimed in, "Rich Paul pulled Adele? This n***a rolling in the deep fr." One other predicted that Adele will write songs about her rumored relationship with Rich, noting, "Can't get over the fact Adele's new album will be love songs about Rich Paul."