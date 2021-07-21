 
 

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

While it's respectful of the 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star for dodging the sex-related question because Nicki is now a married woman, some Internet users are not amused considering his own issues with estranged wife Erica Mena.

AceShowbiz - It seems like Safaree Samuels doesn't want to talk about his past relationship with Nicki Minaj in any way. The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star was put in an awkward situation when a radio host asked him about the "Anaconda" raptress in a new interview.

During his appearance on Streetz 94.5 Atlanta, Yung Joc asked Safaree if he ever listened to Nicki's songs while having sex. While people in the room laughed over the question, Safaree decided to refuse to answer it.

"No, that's not a good question," the TV personality said. Reminding everyone that the Young Money femcee is now happily married and a mom to her baby boy, Safaree continued, "That woman is married with a brand new baby. God bless."

While it was respectful of him for dodging the question, some Internet users were not amused by his response considering his own issues with estranged wife Erica Mena. "Aww look at him being considerate about everyone else's baby but his own . How sweet," one person sarcastically wrote in an Instagram comment. "Not him respecting Nicki marriage and not his own," someone else similarly said.

"HE GOT RESPECT FOR NICKI N HER HUSBAND BUT NOT ERICA. BOY BYE," a user chimed in. "so you respect nicki enough bc she's married and has a baby but can't do the same for his own wife and new baby..," another comment read.

Safaree is currently in a legal battle against Erica amid their divorce. Erica, who shares two children with Safaree, previously slammed him for being in Jamaica instead of helping her care for their newborn son, who was in NICU for over week after an early birth. She also shaded him by giving herself props for doing everything independently and thanking her friends for helping her.

Hitting back at her, Safaree accused Erica of destroying two motorcycles and a four-wheeler motorbike by pouring paint all over the motorcycles. In legal docs, Safaree also claimed that Erica directly put paint into the exhaust pipes and gas tanks of all the vehicles to make his beloved bikes useless.

