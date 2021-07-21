J.K. Rowling Claims She Receives 'Rape, Assassination and Bomb' Threats From Transgender Activists

WENN Celebrity

The 'Harry Potter' author says she was threatened to be raped, killed, and bombed by transgender activists amid attempt to cancel her over controversial 'sex isn't real' remarks.

Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - J.K. Rowling has slammed trolls for sending her death threats on social media over her controversial views on transgender women.

The "Harry Potter" author attracted criticism after she raised "concern" about the "huge explosion in young women wishing to transition."

She tweeted, " 'People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

Her views were slammed by stars including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Eddie Redmayne, but Rowling refused to apologise and defended her comments, insisting, "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction."

But fans didn't buy her theory, leading to numerous threats on social media, which the writer highlighted in a recent Twitter post.

A screenshot shared by Rowling reads, "I wish you a very nice pipebomb in mailbox," but the star insisted attempts to "cancel her" have actually had the opposite effect.

"To be fair, when you can't get a woman sacked, arrested or dropped by her publisher, and cancelling her only made her book sales go up, there's really only one place to go," she quipped.

When one user asked if the threat was linked to her controversial comments, she added, "Yes, but now hundreds of trans activists have threatened to beat, rape, assassinate and bomb me I've realised that this movement poses no risk to women whatsoever."

However, she didn't seem fazed by the negative response, and ended the interaction by saying, "Got to get back to my chapter now, but to all the people sending me beautiful, kind, funny and supportive messages, thank you so much."