 
 

Bhad Bhabie Isn't Really Surprised by Her Massive Success on OnlyFans

Bhad Bhabie Isn't Really Surprised by Her Massive Success on OnlyFans
Instagram
Celebrity

The Cash Me Outside girl joined the adult site in April, just one week after she turned 19, and she quickly broke the site's record by making $1 million within only the first six hours.

  • Jul 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Danielle Bregoli a.k.a. Bhad Bhabie talked about her OnlyFans success in a new interview. The 18-year-old rapper revealed that she sort of "expected" that she would go big on the platform, though she admitted that the level of it was still "shocking" to her.

"Since I was young, I've been called names and told that I'm doing this and that," she shared with Inked Mag. "I thought, 'You know what, I might as well make money from it.' "

She went on to say, "I'm not gonna lie, I did definitely expect for it to be the biggest s**t ever for the website. I figured I was one of the biggest people to do it and it was going to do amazing. But even after I made one, [the success still] shocked me."

  See also...

Bhabie joined the adult site in April, just one week after she turned 19. She quickly broke the site's record by making $1 million within only the first six hours. The "Hi Bich" spitter then showed off that she made more than $750,000 from subscriptions, approximately $260,000 from messages which she made per her fans' requests and another $5,000 from tips.

Her success, however, didn't sit well with some people, especially sex workers who make money on the site. In response to the backlash, the Cash Me Outside girl hit back at the haters as she said, "I think any b***h who says that is mad 'cause they didn't make as much money as me on there. That's obvious! Like, how could you be mad that someone younger-that's like seeing somebody, that's like seeing a banker make millions and millions of dollars and say, oh no, banking should be changed."

She went on defending herself, "You can't bank unless you're twenty one and older, just 'cause they're young. Like, what? So, if I was twenty-one, you're gonna say that it should be twenty five? When I'm twenty five are you gonna say it should be thirty?"

You can share this post!

Blake Lively Applauds Publications That Help 'Stop the Scary Exploitation of Children'

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview
Related Posts
Bhad Bhabie Calls Out Dr. Phil for Saying That He Didn't Know About Turn-About Ranch Abuse

Bhad Bhabie Calls Out Dr. Phil for Saying That He Didn't Know About Turn-About Ranch Abuse

Bhad Bhabie Makes $1M in Just 6 Hours After Joining OnlyFans

Bhad Bhabie Makes $1M in Just 6 Hours After Joining OnlyFans

Bhad Bhabie Shares Topless Instagram Selfies on Her 18th Birthday

Bhad Bhabie Shares Topless Instagram Selfies on Her 18th Birthday

Bhad Bhabie Explains Why She Despises 'Cash Me Outside' Meme: 'It Surrounds Me With Negativity'

Bhad Bhabie Explains Why She Despises 'Cash Me Outside' Meme: 'It Surrounds Me With Negativity'

Most Read
DaBaby Appears to Confirm Rumors He's the Father of DaniLeigh's Baby
Celebrity

DaBaby Appears to Confirm Rumors He's the Father of DaniLeigh's Baby

Britney Spears Cruising in Car With Beau Sam Asghari Despite Not Allowed Under Conservatorship

Britney Spears Cruising in Car With Beau Sam Asghari Despite Not Allowed Under Conservatorship

Adele Sparks Dating Rumors After Attending NBA Game With LeBron James' Agent

Adele Sparks Dating Rumors After Attending NBA Game With LeBron James' Agent

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Billie Eilish Says Everybody's 'Ashamed' of Their Past Following Racism Accusations

Billie Eilish Says Everybody's 'Ashamed' of Their Past Following Racism Accusations

Gwen Stefani Marks 2 Weeks of Becoming Blake Shelton's Wife With Sweet Post

Gwen Stefani Marks 2 Weeks of Becoming Blake Shelton's Wife With Sweet Post

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Britney Refuses to Perform Until Dad Is Fired as Conservator and Blasts Sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Refuses to Perform Until Dad Is Fired as Conservator and Blasts Sister Jamie Lynn