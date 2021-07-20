Bhad Bhabie Isn't Really Surprised by Her Massive Success on OnlyFans

Instagram Celebrity

The Cash Me Outside girl joined the adult site in April, just one week after she turned 19, and she quickly broke the site's record by making $1 million within only the first six hours.

AceShowbiz - Danielle Bregoli a.k.a. Bhad Bhabie talked about her OnlyFans success in a new interview. The 18-year-old rapper revealed that she sort of "expected" that she would go big on the platform, though she admitted that the level of it was still "shocking" to her.

"Since I was young, I've been called names and told that I'm doing this and that," she shared with Inked Mag. "I thought, 'You know what, I might as well make money from it.' "

She went on to say, "I'm not gonna lie, I did definitely expect for it to be the biggest s**t ever for the website. I figured I was one of the biggest people to do it and it was going to do amazing. But even after I made one, [the success still] shocked me."

Bhabie joined the adult site in April, just one week after she turned 19. She quickly broke the site's record by making $1 million within only the first six hours. The "Hi Bich" spitter then showed off that she made more than $750,000 from subscriptions, approximately $260,000 from messages which she made per her fans' requests and another $5,000 from tips.

Her success, however, didn't sit well with some people, especially sex workers who make money on the site. In response to the backlash, the Cash Me Outside girl hit back at the haters as she said, "I think any b***h who says that is mad 'cause they didn't make as much money as me on there. That's obvious! Like, how could you be mad that someone younger-that's like seeing somebody, that's like seeing a banker make millions and millions of dollars and say, oh no, banking should be changed."

She went on defending herself, "You can't bank unless you're twenty one and older, just 'cause they're young. Like, what? So, if I was twenty-one, you're gonna say that it should be twenty five? When I'm twenty five are you gonna say it should be thirty?"