Demi Lovato and Lil Nas X Join Ricky Martin and Pink for Can't Cancel Pride Event

The 'Cool for the Summer' singer and the 'Old Town Road' hitmaker become the latest additions to the upcoming fundraising event to support the LGBTQ community.

May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato and Lil Nas X will join Ricky Martin and Pink to headline a virtual fundraiser benefitting the LGBTQ+ community.

The second annual "Can't Cancel Pride" bash on 4 June (21) will also feature appearances by stars like Jennifer Hudson, Brothers Osborne, Marshmello, Troye Sivan, Hayley Kiyoko, Busy Philipps, JoJo Siwa, and Bebe Rexha, who will co-host the event with iHeartMedia personality Elvis Duran.

In a statement, officials say, "The second annual event will demonstrate that nothing can cancel the heart of Pride and the spirit that the LGBTQ+ equality movement embodies while focusing on the issues that continue to impact the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

The celebration, which will help to kick off a month-long series of Pride events, will stream live on iHeartRadio's TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram TV pages, as well as PrideRadio.com.

The first Can't Cancel Pride event last year (20) raised more than $4 million (£2.8 million) to aid members of the LGBTQ+ community hit hard by the COVID crisis through organisations such as GLAAD and The Trevor Project.

Besides the Can't Cancel Pride event, T.J. Osborne and his Bandmate John are scheduled to headline Concert for Love and Acceptance on June 30.

The likes of Brooke Eden, Harper Grae, Chris Housman, Kristin Chenoweth, LoCash, Kathy Mattea, Rissi Palmer, Gretchen Peters, Tenille Townes, Walker County, and Chase Wright are also tapped for the festivity which supports the LGBTQ community with proceeds going to GLAAD, MusiCares, and Nashville's Oasis Center.