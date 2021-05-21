 
 

Daniel Raddcliffe's 'Deathly Hallows' Wand and Glasses Up for Auction

The memorabilia from the 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' movies are put on the auction block along with Harrison Ford's 'Indiana Jones' fedora and Jim Carrey's costume from 'The Mask'.

  May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Daniel Radcliffe's wand and glasses from the "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" movies are headed to auction.

The items are among a host of memorabilia hitting the auction block next month (Jun21) for Prop Store Ultimate Collectibles.

Other lots include the original fedora worn by Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones", and the Hero Mask of Loki from "The Mask", signed by the movie's star Jim Carrey.

A script from "The Empire Strikes Back", annotated by the late Carrie Fisher, will also be up for grabs, alongside a light-up remote control R2-SHP droid from "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance".

The auction is set to take place in Los Angeles from 29 June to 1 July, and each item sold will come with a certificate of authenticity.

Just recently, Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Rickman's "Harry Potter" wands were sold for a combined $147,840 (£107,000) in an auction.

The items were put on the auction blocks along with movie memorabilia that included the Walther P5 pistol from Sean Connery's final James Bond film "Never Say Never Again", martial arts legend Bruce Lee's wooden nunchucks, Al Pacino's "Scarface" three-piece pinstripe suit, H.R. Giger's never-before-seen original "Big Chap" Prototype Translucent Xenomorph Alien Costume, and Johnny Depp's "Edward Scissorhands" gloves.

The April 29 auction also offered to the highest bidders the .45 pistol from Pacino's 1995 film "Heat", Brad Pitt's custom-made Bowie knife from Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds", Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mr. Freeze rifle from "Batman & Robin", Tom Hanks' wooden ping pong paddle from "Forrest Gump", and Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman cowl from Tim Burton's 1992 film "Batman Returns".

