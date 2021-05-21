 
 

Jeremy Irvine to Play Gay Superhero in 'Green Lantern' Series, Kate Hudson to Join 'Knives Out 2'

The 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' actor is reportedly in talks for the upcoming 'Green Lantern' series while the 'Music' actress is added to the second installment of Daniel Craig's movie.

  • May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jeremy Irvine is reportedly in talks to take on a major role in HBO Max's upcoming "Green Lantern" series.

According to Variety, "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" star Irvine will play secretly homosexual FBI agent Alan Scott in the show - the first-ever Green Lantern - alongside Finn Wittrock, who is said to have been cast in the lead role of Guy Gardner.

"The story spans decades and galaxies, beginning on Earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott, and 1984, with cocky alpha male Gardner and half-alien Bree Jarta," a synopsis of the show reads. "They'll be joined by a multitude of other Lanterns - from comic book favourites to never-before-seen heroes."

The HBO Max show, based on the DC Comic books, was first announced back in 2019, and ordered to series last year (20).

Meanwhile, Kate Hudson has been added to the all-star cast of the "Knives Out" sequel.

The "Almost Famous" star will join Daniel Craig, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr., and Edward Norton for the comedy thriller, which has been picked up by Netflix.

Rian Johnson will return to film back-to-back sequels with Craig reprising the role of quirky detective Benoit Blanc.

Little is known about the plot or characters, but filming is set to start in Greece over the summer (21).

Jamie Lee Curtis recently revealed none of Craig's supporting cast from the 2019 film would be returning for the new "Knives Out" and it is not yet known if his sidekick, Lakeith Stanfield, will be back as Lieutenant Elliott.

