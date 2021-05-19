 
 

Pharrell Williams Among Big Winners at 2021 Webby Awards

Pharrell Williams Among Big Winners at 2021 Webby Awards
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Happy' hitmaker has collected the first-ever Anthem Award at this year's Webbys, thanks to his work to raise awareness of racial equity in education and entrepreneurship.

  • May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pharrell Williams picked up the inaugural Webby Anthem Award for all the work he does for racial equity in education and entrepreneurship.

The "Happy" singer joined BTS, Dua Lipa, Kristen Bell, Trevor Noah, and James Corden who all picked up prizes at the 2021 Webby Awards, which were presented on Tuesday (18May21).

BTS' "Carpool Karaoke" segment on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" won a Webby People's Voice Award for variety & reality, general video, while the band's virtual concert, "Map of the Soul ON:E", picked up a Webby Award and a Webby People's Voice Award for music, general virtual & remote.

  See also...

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa's "Hallucinate" claimed a Webby People's Voice Award for animation, general video, and her "Dua Lipa Has New Rules for COVID Dating" took home the Webby for comedy: shortform, general video.

There were also big wins for Andra Day and Riz Ahmed, who were named Best Actress and Best Actor for their work on "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" and "Sound of Metal", respectively, and director Ava DuVernay was the winner of film and video person of the year, while Dwayne Johnson received a special achievement award for connecting with people through social media and providing inspiration.

Yara Shahidi was also an inaugural Webby winner - for advocate of the year, while COVID-19's voice of reason, Dr. Anthony Fauci, was named person of the year.

And Bell picked up multiple honours for her "The Motherly" Podcast.

You can share this post!

Gwyneth Paltrow Sued Over 'Inherently Dangerous' Vagina Candle After Alleged Explosion

Darren Criss and HAIM Star Get Naked for 2021 Podcast Awards
Related Posts
Pharrell Williams Calls for Federal Investigation Into Cousin's Death

Pharrell Williams Calls for Federal Investigation Into Cousin's Death

Pharrell Williams Demands 'Transparency' as He Mourns Cousin Killed in Virginia Beach Shooting

Pharrell Williams Demands 'Transparency' as He Mourns Cousin Killed in Virginia Beach Shooting

Pharrell Williams Cleared From Perjury Accusation in 'Blurred Lines' Case

Pharrell Williams Cleared From Perjury Accusation in 'Blurred Lines' Case

Pharrell Williams Reveals Justin Timberlake's 'Justified' Songs Were Meant for Michael Jackson

Pharrell Williams Reveals Justin Timberlake's 'Justified' Songs Were Meant for Michael Jackson

Most Read
Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony
Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Chrissy Teigen Goes on Family Trip to Disneyland in First Outing Since Cyber-Bullying Scandal

Chrissy Teigen Goes on Family Trip to Disneyland in First Outing Since Cyber-Bullying Scandal

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction