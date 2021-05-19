 
 

Darren Criss and HAIM Star Get Naked for 2021 Podcast Awards

The 'Glee' alum and Este Haim bare it all at the Ambies, the Podcast Academy's inaugural Awards for Excellence in Audio as the duo present an award at the event.

  • May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - HAIM star Este Haim and Darren Criss stole the show at the Podcast Academy's inaugural Awards for Excellence in Audio on Monday night (17May21) by presenting a prize naked.

The two pals, who will co-host new podcast series "That Thing I Do" this summer (21), bared all from the waist up and introduced themselves as "Adam and Eve" to hand out the Best Society & Culture Podcast prize at the Ambies.

"We actually were the first society ever," Criss joked. "All the culture stemmed from us, which is why we finally decided to have a podcast of our own. We actually have the very first podcast of all time. Because we've known each other since the dawn of time."

"We also decided that we would do this presentation just to be clearly a shoo-in for next year's award."

Haim, who used her hair as a cover-up, added, "I just wanted to be on camera... I'm not doing this for my health."

The winners of the first Ambies were:

  • Podcast of the Year: "Dying for Sex", Wondery
  • Best Business Podcast: "The Heist", Center for Public Integrity
  • Best Comedy Podcast: "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend", Team Coco & Earwolf
  • Best Documentary Podcast: "I'm Not a Monster", BBC Sounds/Panorama/FRONTLINE PBS
  • Best Entertainment Podcast: "Even the Rich", Wondery
  • Best Fiction Podcast: "Blood Ties" (Season 2), Wondery
  • Best History Podcast: "Driving the Green Boo"k, Macmillan Podcasts
  • Best Interview Podcast: "Death, Sex & Money", WNYC Studios
  • Best Knowledge, Science or Tech Podcast: "Short Wave", NPR
  • Best News Podcast: "Today, Explained", Vox Media Podcast Network
  • Best Original Score and Music Supervision: "Jacked: Rise of New Jack Sound - Marcelino Villalpando", Wondery & Universal Music Group
  • Best Performer in Audio Fiction: "The Left Right Game" - Tessa Thompson, QCode
  • Best Personal Growth/Spirituality Podcast: "On Being with Krista Tippett", On Being Studios
  • Best Podcast Host: "Wind of Change" - Patrick Radden Keefe, Pineapple Street Studios, Crooked Media, Spotify
  • Best Politics or Opinion Podcast: "Gaining Ground: The New Georgia", Tenderfoot TV and Crooked Media
  • Best Production and Sound Design: "The Left Right Game" - Ryan Walsh, Matt Yocum, Will Files, Ryan Sullivan, Q Code
  • Best Reporting: "Wind of Change" - Patrick Radden Keefe, Pineapple Street Studios, Crooked Media, Spotify
  • Best Scriptwriting, Fiction: "Dirty Diana" - Shana Feste, Jen Besser, QCode
  • Best Scriptwriting, Nonfiction: "Wind of Change" - Patrick Radden Keefe, Pineapple Street Studios, Crooked Media, Spotify
  • Best Society and Culture Podcast: "Code Switch", NPR
  • Best Sports Podcast: "Whistleblower", Tenderfoot TV and Whistleblower Media
  • Best True Crime Podcast: "Dr. Death Season 2: Dr. Fata", Wondery
  • Best Wellness or Relationships Podcast: "Therapy for Black Girls", iHeartRadio

