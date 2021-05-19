Darren Criss and HAIM Star Get Naked for 2021 Podcast Awards

The 'Glee' alum and Este Haim bare it all at the Ambies, the Podcast Academy's inaugural Awards for Excellence in Audio as the duo present an award at the event.
May 19, 2021
AceShowbiz -
HAIM star Este Haim and Darren Criss stole the show at the Podcast Academy's inaugural Awards for Excellence in Audio on Monday night (17May21) by presenting a prize naked.
The two pals, who will co-host new podcast series "That Thing I Do" this summer (21), bared all from the waist up and introduced themselves as "Adam and Eve" to hand out the Best Society & Culture Podcast prize at the Ambies.
"We actually were the first society ever," Criss joked. "All the culture stemmed from us, which is why we finally decided to have a podcast of our own. We actually have the very first podcast of all time. Because we've known each other since the dawn of time."