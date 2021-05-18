Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

WENN Celebrity

Contrary to Vanessa's claim during her speech at the Hall of Fame ceremony, a best friend of Kobe's sister says Joe Bryant and his wife Pamela Cox were never personally invited to the event.

AceShowbiz - Vanessa Bryant lied about inviting Kobe Bryant's parents to his Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony, according to a friend of the late NBA legend's sister. Following her moving speech during the induction ceremony, Vanessa is accused of snubbing her father and mother-in-law from the event.

On Sunday, May 16, Anansa, who says she's a best friend of Kobe's sister Shaya, shared a lengthy statement by Shaya on her brother's Basketball Hall of Fame induction. In the comment section, Anansa responded to a user's remark that Kobe's parents chose not to attend the ceremony.

"His parents didn't just chose not to go to the HOF. His parents were totally disrespected at his memorial," Anansa replied. Contrary to Vanessa's claim that she invited Kobe's father Joe Bryant and mother Pamela Cox Bryant to the event, Anansa stated, "They weren't personally invited to the HOF."

She added that Kobe's parents were also not made aware of their late son's wish for them to attend the ceremony. "I wish that his parents were told that Kobe said he wanted them there just before he passed away.... His parents should've been told that, that conversation happened," so she claimed.

Anansa stressed, "If they would've known that prior to hearing it in the HOF speech last night, I believe with all my heart they would've attended. And I believe that would've brought them so much comfort to know that, that's what was in their Sons heart and mind. My heart breaks for his parents all over again."

"Shaya wasn't invited, so she was able to stay home with their parents and comfort them. Imagine not knowing a vital conversation like that took place just one week before your child passed away and not being told," she insisted. "Lord, please continue to comfort this family."

When someone insinuated that Kobe's parents were probably holding grudges against Kobe or Vanessa, Anansa responded, "They aren't holding on to anything. They are loving, private, peaceful people. They haven't done anything to anyone. They've never once said one negative thing about anyone. Not one single public interview or article."

Anansa also claimed that Kobe's parents were told to pay for their flights, hotel and even tickets to the Hall of Fame ceremony. "They are simply grieving the loss of their only son. They were asked by a 3rd party from The Hall of Fame if they wanted to purchase tickets to the HOF. Purchase," so she shared. "It was made clear that tickets, flights and hotel accommodations wouldn't be taken care of. They are amazing dedicated Grandparents to the grandchildren that they are allowed to see."

"With all of that said, I believe they would've purchased tickets they were offered had they known he said he wanted them there," she added. "They would do anything for their son and all their grandkids. That's the kind of people they are and have always been."

During her speech at the Hall of Fame ceremony, Vanessa recalled her late husband's excitement to be inducted. "He asked the Hall of Fame to specifically add a sixth ticket for a Capri. He was so happy. He didn't really talk about upcoming awards, but he did mention this one a week before he and Gigi passed," she said. "My husband and I were sitting at our kitchen island and he and I had a conversation about my mother- and father-in-law attending tonight's enshrinement. I invited my mother- and father-in-law to tonight's enshrinement to thank them for bringing one of the most amazing human beings into this world."

She went on honoring Kobe's parents and family as saying, "Pam and Joe, thank you for raising Kobe to be exceptional. Thank you to all of Kobe's family, Sharia, you have gone above and beyond. I love you." She added, "To all of our close friends and family that have been present for my girls and I, thank you. That list is long and it takes a village, but know that your kindness and love does not go unappreciated. I know that Kobe is thankful that you are all coming through for his girls. We love you all and are forever grateful for you."