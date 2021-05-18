Nicki Minaj on Musical Hiatus: It's Good for Me and My Mental Health

WENN/Brian To Celebrity

AceShowbiz - While fans might miss new music from Nicki Minaj, the Young Money femcee admitted that taking a musical hiatus affected her and her mental health in a good way. She opened up about the matter during a Q&A session on Twitter.

A fan posed the "Anaconda" raptress with a question that read, "Has this hiatus impacted your mental health in a good way? Ik it's been the hardest one thus far for us so I can only hope it was worth it." To that, Nicki replied, "Great question. Yes. It was soooo needed for me."

The mom of one went on to say, "I appreciate u guys so much for waiting. But yea, very much needed that zen for important bonding time w|my son, getting back fluid w|writing & smthn else I don't want to discuss yet. If u know u know."

Another fan, meanwhile, asked her whether she played her own songs to her son, whom she calls "papa bear", and Nicki responded, "He hated rap music when he was in my tummy. He'd kick rlly hard. But he was bopping a lil bit to #SeeingGreen b4 I released it. While pregnant I could only play him soothing music like Enya/classical, etc. he'd be more relaxed. It's why i couldn't rlly complete my album preggers."

That aside, Nicki previously broke her silence on heartbreaking and sudden passing of her beloved father Robert Maraj, three months after her dad was killed in a hit-and-run accident in New York. In a statement that was issued earlier this month, Nicki admitted that she still "can't really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet."

"I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life," the Trinidadian-born star wrote. "I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he's gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed."

Speaking of losing someone, Nicki also stated that "the passing of DMX hit me like a ton of bricks." Of how big the late rapper's influence on her, she said, "Losing him felt like losing someone I grew up with. I adored him. Blessings to his family."