Sacha Baron Cohen 'Cancelling' Himself at 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Celebrity

The actor brings back Borat, Ali G, and Bruno as he accepts the special Comedic Genius honor at the MTV Movie and TV Awards from fellow star Seth Rogen.

May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sacha Baron Cohen reprised some of his most iconic characters as he received the Comedic Genius gong at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday (16May21).

The 49-year-old actor was initially transformed into Borat - the fictitious Kazakhstani journalist - as he accepted the coveted award from Seth Rogen during the ceremony.

"Thank you Prince Harry," he joked, in character. "I'm very excited to be on this brand new music television channel. I'm very happy to be accepting this cup of gold teeth instead of Sacha Baron Cohen and will put it in our national museum along with national treasure we have confiscated from yous."

But then, Borat was interrupted by another of Sacha's most-famous comedy creations, Ali G, who argued, "We should be accepting this award not you. I was the original gangster. The OG."

The comedy duo subsequently traded some jokes before Sacha emerged to accept the accolade as himself and to thank his fans for their support.

The London-born actor - who is married to fellow movie star Isla Fisher - said, "Thank you MTV. To the millions of fans out there who voted for me, I salute you."

"This is yours, I'd be nothing without you. I'm so humbled by this. I'm just a human being creating complex nuanced characters."

However, Sacha's speech was then interrupted by Bruno, the fictional fashion reporter and another of the comedian's most-famous creations.

After the duo exchanged some on-stage banter, Sacha joked he was "cancelling" himself.

The actor - who previously received an Oscar nomination for his performance in "The Trial of the Chicago 7" - quipped, "I am officially cancelling myself. I was actually really looking forward to this after losing the Oscar. You can f**king keep it."