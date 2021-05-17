 
 

Logan and Jake Paul Downplay The Game's Boxing Challenge

Logan and Jake Paul Downplay The Game's Boxing Challenge
Instagram/WENN/TNYF
Celebrity

An Internet user, meanwhile, believes that the controversial brothers don't stand a chance to win the potential fight against the 'Hate It or Love It' rapper, calling the fight a 'death match.'

  • May 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Logan Paul and Jake Paul have responded to The Game's callout for a fight. Ahead of Logan's match against Floyd Mayweather, Jr., the controversial brothers appeared to laugh off the challenge by the "Hate It or Love It" rapper.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, May 16, The Game wrote, "Yerrr, @jakepaul, @LoganPaul .... meet me & my little brother downtown LA in front of staples center and let's just fight head up fades.... no gloves, no money needed...." He went on to say, "just on some me & my brother will f**k you & your brother up s**t !!!!"

It didn't take long before the brothers caught wind of the callout and responded. Feeling unbothered, Logan tweeted to The Game, "you gonna need your entire family." His brother Jake also echoed the sentiment as he wrote, "Hate it or love it you would get knocked the f**ked out."

Logan and Jake Paul reacted to The Game's boxing callout

Logan and Jake Paul reacted to The Game's boxing callout.

  See also...

While Jake and Logan came out feeling confident and brave, some people warned them to be careful. "Careful Jake yk how 'thugs' be now a days they want a 'fair fade' but once they on the ground either u getting jump or shot up," someone told Jake.

Another user believed that Jake and Logan didn't even stand a chance to win the potential fight against The Game. "Guy's beefing with The Game?! F**king lost his mind. His head boutta be torn from his body. Before the fight," said the person. "that's a death match , don't do it logan and jake," another user commented.

That aside, Logan will fight against Floyd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 6. Announcing the match, the five-time world champion shared a promo video on Instagram and captioned it, "JUNE 6, 2021!!!! #MIAMI. Me and Logan Paul will be fighting at the Hard Rock Stadium. @mayweatherpromotions @fanmio and @showtimeboxing have come together to bring an epic Event!!!"

Jake also announced the forthcoming fight. "June 6 I break the simulation @mayweatherpromotions @fanmio and @showtimeboxing have come together to make boxing history!!! PPV on sale NOW @Fanmio LINK IN BIO," he penned on his Instagram page.

You can share this post!

Shanna Moakler Comes Up With 'Still the Same Woman' Post After Being Slammed by Daughter

Related Posts
Logan Paul Slammed as Clout Chaser by Brother Jake for Challenging Chris Hemsworth

Logan Paul Slammed as Clout Chaser by Brother Jake for Challenging Chris Hemsworth

Logan Paul Sued by Production Company Over Controversial Suicide Forest Video

Logan Paul Sued by Production Company Over Controversial Suicide Forest Video

Logan Paul Admits to Setting Up Fake Romance With Jake's Ex Tana Mongeau

Logan Paul Admits to Setting Up Fake Romance With Jake's Ex Tana Mongeau

Logan Paul Mocks Antonio Brown's NFL Career on Diss Track 'Going Broke'

Logan Paul Mocks Antonio Brown's NFL Career on Diss Track 'Going Broke'

Most Read
Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo
Celebrity

Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo

Prince Harry Branded 'Ungracious' for Hurtful Remarks About Dad Charles After Prince Philip's Death

Prince Harry Branded 'Ungracious' for Hurtful Remarks About Dad Charles After Prince Philip's Death

Lamar Odom Accuses Ex Liza Morales of Clout Chasing After Suing Him Over Child Support

Lamar Odom Accuses Ex Liza Morales of Clout Chasing After Suing Him Over Child Support

Lindsay Lohan's Mom Reacts After Chrissy Teigen's Old Tweet That Mocked LiLo Resurfaces

Lindsay Lohan's Mom Reacts After Chrissy Teigen's Old Tweet That Mocked LiLo Resurfaces

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Farrah Abraham Hopes Chrissy Teigen Gets 'Mental Help' After 'Highly Disturbing' Remark Resurfaced

Farrah Abraham Hopes Chrissy Teigen Gets 'Mental Help' After 'Highly Disturbing' Remark Resurfaced

Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Expected to Be Dismissed as Accuser Refuses to Reveal His Identity

Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Expected to Be Dismissed as Accuser Refuses to Reveal His Identity

Jaden Smith Charges Higher Price at New Restaurant to Feed the Homeless

Jaden Smith Charges Higher Price at New Restaurant to Feed the Homeless

Ben Affleck Deemed as the Love of Jennifer Lopez's Life by Ex-Publicist Amid Possible Reconciliation

Ben Affleck Deemed as the Love of Jennifer Lopez's Life by Ex-Publicist Amid Possible Reconciliation

Katie Holmes' Ex 'Not Wasting Any Time' to Look for Someone New by Rejoining Dating Apps

Katie Holmes' Ex 'Not Wasting Any Time' to Look for Someone New by Rejoining Dating Apps

Mel B Finds Love Again After She 'Couldn't Be Hugged or Touched' Due to 'So Many Trauma Triggers'

Mel B Finds Love Again After She 'Couldn't Be Hugged or Touched' Due to 'So Many Trauma Triggers'

'American Idol' Alum Doug Kiker Sits in Jail in Alabama for Domestic Violence

'American Idol' Alum Doug Kiker Sits in Jail in Alabama for Domestic Violence