Nicki Minaj Breaks Silence on Father's Death: It's 'the Most Devastating Loss of My Life'
In an open letter to her fans, the 'Anaconda' raptress also addresses the passing of DMX, reveals her current favorite TV show and gushes about her 7-month-old son.

  • May 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj has spoken up on the heartbreaking and sudden passing of her beloved father Robert Maraj for the first time. More than three months after her dad was killed in a hit-and-run accident in New York, the raptress admitted she still "can't really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet."

The Trinidadian-born star acknowledged the pain caused by the family tragedy as writing in a letter to her fans on Thursday, May 13, "I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life." She shared, "I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he's gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed."

Speaking of losing someone, Nicki also admitted that "the passing of DMX hit me like a ton of bricks." Of how big the late rapper's influence on her, she stated, "Losing him felt like losing someone I grew up with. I adored him. Blessings to his family."

Sharing another personal detail of hers, the 38-year-old said she has been "obsessing" over "The Crown" after being recommended to watch it by "the great Kenya Barris." She shamelessly confessed, "It's safe to say I've watched every single episode of every single season at least 5 times each. Lol. Yikes. I know. I can't get enough if Claire Foy's perfect face."

As for her a that she recently enjoyed, Nicki picked "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" as "one of the best pieces of work I've had the pleasure of viewing in a really long time."

The Harajuku Barbie went on revealing a "fun fact" about her, revealing that "since becoming pregnant I can't stop eating ice." She elaborated, "I'm now about 20 cups per day. I eat them out on the red plastic cups. The cups must always be stacked in two. It simply doesn't taste right when I eat it out of one lil flimsy cup."

  See also...

The mother of one also opened up about motherhood. "I've also been completely overwhelmed with joy & fulfillment in the world of Papa Bear," she spilled to her fans. "Each day creates a new & fascinating, magical memory that I hide far away into a little compartment of my heart; vowing never to forget. I can't take it."

"His favorite movie is Madagascar (Escape 2 Africa) won't stop watching it. LOL," she gushed over her 7-month-old son. "He's so smart, funny, sweet, competitive... it's kind of crazy how they have a full personality so early on. Yesterday I made him say mama. Even got it on video. Just... Wow."

Nicki has been active on social media lately to promote her music comeback. On Thursday, she went live on Instagram to announce that her 2009 mixtape "Beam Me Up Scotty" is now available on streaming platforms. The re-release includes some new songs, one of which is "Seeing Green" featuring Drake and Lil Wayne. The Canadian rapper joined the "Anaconda" hitmaker during the livestream, during which she also announced that a new album is "coming soon."

