Get the First Look at Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson

WENN/Instar/Avalon/FayesVision TV

In a picture for 'Pam and Tommy', Stan's Tommy wears a pair of jeans and a black belt as he sports nipple piercings, while Lily's Pam seductively bites one of his piercings.

May 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sebastian Stan and Lily James are undoubtedly nailing their roles as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson on Hulu's "Pam and Tommy". To build excitement for the upcoming limited series about the famous former couple, the network shares first-look photos of the show on its official Instagram account.

Released on Friday, May 7, one of the pictures sees a shirtless black-haired Stan. In the black-and-white picture, Stan's Tommy wears a pair of jeans and a black belt as he sports nipple piercings. Meanwhile, Lily's Pam joins in by seductively biting one of his piercings.

The other photo, meanwhile, gives a better look at Lily as the "Baywatch" alum. She has her blonde locks styled in a sexy wave while she rocks a leather top that allows her to show a bunch of cleavage.

"Pam and Tommy" is described as a comedy that chronichles the release of the then-couple's infamous sex tape back in 1995. Also starring on the series are Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mozhan Marno.

Addressing the video during a May 2020 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen", Pamela insisted "that was not a sex tape." The model went on to add, "It was a compilation of vacations that we were naked on."

Pamela and Tom, who were married from 1995 to 1998, sued the video distribution company as the video was stolen from their house in 1995. They agreed to a confidential settlement, though the company later uploaded the video on its websites again.

The pair share sons Brandon (24) and Dylan (23) together. Pamela secretly wed her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in December 2020 after briefly marrying Jon Peters. She also tied the knot with Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007 and Rick Salomon from 2007 to 2008. Pam and Rick Salomon got remarried in 2014 only to split in 2015. As for Tommy, he married Brittany Furlan in February 2019.