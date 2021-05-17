'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss 'Over the Coachella Moon' Being Engaged to James Kennedy

Instagram Celebrity

In a social media post about the music festival-themed proposal, the TV personality shows off her massive diamond engagement ring along with a 'Rachella' yellow wristband.

AceShowbiz - Raquel Leviss has gotten engaged to James Kennedy. After her DJ boyfriend went down on one knee to ask her hand to pop the big question, the "Vanderpump Rules" star shared her excitement by gushing in a social media post that she is "over the Coachella moon."

Making use of Instagram on Sunday, May 16, the 26-year-old shared a series of photos from the romantic night. Her first photo offered a close look at her diamond engagement ring and a "Rachella" yellow wristband. In the caption, she wrote, "James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of 'RACHELLA' Friday night... and I said YES!" She added a "#RACHELLA" hashtag at the end.

In the Instagram post, the TV personality also shared a clip that displayed a sweet moment between her and James when they danced together. She was seen wearing a pink boho dress and wide-brimmed hat, while her fiance wore a sparkling bomber jacket over a white shirt and jeans.

James also took to Instagram to share the happy news. Alongside a photo of him sharing a sweet kiss with Raquel, he wrote, "THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes. [love] #RACHELLA." His post has been flooded with warm messages from their "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars. Ariana Madix left several red heart emojis, whereas Scheana Shay exclaimed, "Wooooohooooooo." Lala Kent's fiance Randall Emmett chimed in by writing, "Yes amazing."

James has opened up that he's ready to settle down with Raquel when making an appearance on the May 7 episode of "Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump". During his chat with host Lisa Vanderpump, the 29-year-old spilled, "Well can you keep a secret? I love Raquel so much, you know that."

"She really has helped me, and you've seen everything she's stuck by me with. I really couldn't imagine myself with anyone else on this planet. There's no 'buts,' " he went on to add. "I think I'm going to ask her to marry me."

Hearing such confession, overjoyed Lisa exclaimed in return, "You are?! I love that! That will be the best decision you've ever made." She then offered to help him practice his proposal by saying, "Practice on me! I want to make sure you get this right...because you get so many things wrong."