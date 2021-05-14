Prince Harry Slams His Dad Charles for Making Him Through 'Cycle' of 'Pain and Suffering'

WENN Celebrity

The Duke of Sussex, who has quit his royal duties and moved to the United States with wife Meghan Markle, admits that he wanted to leave royal life since his 'early 20s.'

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry has made it clear that he is against Prince Charle's parenting style. In a revealing new interview, the Duke of Sussex slammed his father for making him through a "cycle" of "pain and suffering."

The 36-year-old opened up about his relationship with his dad when speaking to Dax Shepard in the Thursday, May 13 episode of "Armchair Expert" podcast. "When it comes to parenting, if I've experienced some form of pain and suffering because of the pain and suffering that perhaps my father or parents suffered," he first spilled.

"I'm gonna make sure I break that cycle so that I don't pass it on," the husband of Meghan Markle added. "It's a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway... So we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say, 'You know what? That happened to me, I'm going to make sure that doesn't happen to you.' "

"I know this bit about his life, I also know that's connected to his parents, so that means that he is treating me the way that he was treated. Which means, 'How can I change that for my own kids'? And well, here I am, I have now moved my whole family to the U.S.," he further explained. "That wasn't the plan, do you know what I mean? But sometimes you have got to make decisions and put your family first and your mental health first."

Elsewhere in the interview, Harry admitted that he had wanted to leave royal life since his "early 20s." He elaborated, "I was in my early twenties and it was a case of, 'I don't want this job. I don't want to be here. I don't want to be doing this.' "

On the reason why he wanted to quit his royal duties, Harry argued, "Look what it did to my mum [Prince Diana]. How am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and a family when I know that it's going to happen again because I've seen behind the curtain?" He then noted, "I've seen the business model, I know how this operation runs, how it works. I don't want to be part of this. Then once I started doing therapy the bubble was burst."

Harry, who is currently expecting his second child with Meghan, divulged that it was her who motivated him to seek out the therapy. "It was a conversation that I had with my now-wife. And she saw it. She saw it straight away. She could tell that I was hurting and that some of the stuff that was out of my control was making me really angry," he disclosed.

"For me, prior to meeting Meghan, it was very much a case of, certainly connected to the media, that anger and frustration that this is so unjust," the British native concluded. "Not just about me but all this stuff."