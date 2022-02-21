'Cinderella' Surprisingly Beats 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to Lead Oscars' Fan Favorite Race

Amazon Studios/Columbia Pictures Movie

The romantic musical starring Camila Cabello unexpectedly tops the poll of fan-favorite film of 2021, a new category which is officially announced for this year's Academy Awards.

AceShowbiz - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' decision to introduce a new fan-favorite category has taken an unexpected turn. "Cinderella (2021)" has shockingly dominated the race for Oscars' Fan Favorite movie on Twitter, leading over frontrunner "Spider-Man: No Way Home".

The category, which seems to be the Academy's effort to be more inclusive and include more of the popular films, is expected to be won by films like "No Way Home" and "Zack Snyder's Justice League". However, the way it is being set up leaves room for any twist as the romantic musical starring Camila Cabello tops the poll on Twitter as of now.

Fans of the Cuban-born singer flooded the micro-blogging site with their votes to show their support for the star. So are Johnny Depp fans who have been voting for his indie drama "Minimata", which received little to no attention from Oscar voters.

The Academy's attempt to create a Popular Movie category a few years ago was met with contempt by the media and many members. However, with ratings of the telecast continued to plummet, the Academy took the route to introduce the Fan Favorite category with the hope of giving the room for such films as "No Way Home" and "No Time to Die" to shine at the ceremony.

However, several Academy members are reportedly not thrilled with the new category and the way it's being managed. "I'm trying to think of a dumber move the Academy has made. Sure, there are thousands, but quite possibly this could be it," one longtime member said to Deadline, while another added, "What's next? Best Movie Kiss? I'm starting not to care about the Oscars. Sigh."

The Academy promises fans rewards for tweeting their personal favorite for Best Picture, from any movie released in 2021 that is eligible for an Oscar (released between March 1-December 31, 2021). Three lucky winners will be flown to L.A. to "present" on the 2023 Oscars show. Fans could vote up to 20 tweets each day up to March 3.

The Fan Favorite winner will be announced along with the winners in the traditional categories during the 94th annual Academy Awards, which will take place on Sunday, March 27.