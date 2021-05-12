Courteney Cox Defends Decision to Let Teen Daughter Wear So Much Makeup

Instagram Celebrity

When appearing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', the former 'Friends' star addresses parenting critics and stresses that Coco's cosmetics skills is her form of self-expression.

May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Courteney Cox pays no mind to parenting critics who disapprove of her daughter's love of makeup, because it's the teenager's form of self-expression.

The "Friends" star shares 16-year-old Coco with her ex-husband, David Arquette, and the youngster frequently shows off her cosmetics skills on her mum's social media page, where some trolls have been critical of Courteney for not clamping down on her girl's heavy makeup use.

However, the actress insists there's a very good reason for embracing her child's various style passions, no matter how wacky they are.

"People will say, 'Why do you let Coco wear so much makeup?' " Courteney shared on America's "The Drew Barrymore Show".

"She's been wearing makeup forever, that is a [form of] self-expression for her. She loves to dress up. She will dye her hair, it was purple a week ago, I think right now it's blonde underneath, before it was blue."

"I think we just have to let them be themselves with boundaries, of course," she added. "I am not great at boundaries. I have to get better at it."

Elaborating further on the matter, the 56-year-old actress stated, "The one thing you've got to stick with is if you say, 'I'm taking your phone away,' then you've got to be strong." She admitted, "I am not always strong, that's the key though. My partner Johnny [McDaid] is always like, 'You have to stick with your boundaries. That's really important.' "

However, Courteney admits there is one aspect of her child's style makeovers she cannot stand.

"We've ruined the bathroom 1,000 times," she joked of the mess Coco makes whenever she dyes her hair. "I tell her, 'Please, put down garbage bags.' She didn't get the neat gene from me, that's for sure!"