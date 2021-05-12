 
 

Courteney Cox Defends Decision to Let Teen Daughter Wear So Much Makeup

Courteney Cox Defends Decision to Let Teen Daughter Wear So Much Makeup
Instagram
Celebrity

When appearing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', the former 'Friends' star addresses parenting critics and stresses that Coco's cosmetics skills is her form of self-expression.

  • May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Courteney Cox pays no mind to parenting critics who disapprove of her daughter's love of makeup, because it's the teenager's form of self-expression.

The "Friends" star shares 16-year-old Coco with her ex-husband, David Arquette, and the youngster frequently shows off her cosmetics skills on her mum's social media page, where some trolls have been critical of Courteney for not clamping down on her girl's heavy makeup use.

However, the actress insists there's a very good reason for embracing her child's various style passions, no matter how wacky they are.

"People will say, 'Why do you let Coco wear so much makeup?' " Courteney shared on America's "The Drew Barrymore Show".

"She's been wearing makeup forever, that is a [form of] self-expression for her. She loves to dress up. She will dye her hair, it was purple a week ago, I think right now it's blonde underneath, before it was blue."

  See also...

"I think we just have to let them be themselves with boundaries, of course," she added. "I am not great at boundaries. I have to get better at it."

Elaborating further on the matter, the 56-year-old actress stated, "The one thing you've got to stick with is if you say, 'I'm taking your phone away,' then you've got to be strong." She admitted, "I am not always strong, that's the key though. My partner Johnny [McDaid] is always like, 'You have to stick with your boundaries. That's really important.' "

However, Courteney admits there is one aspect of her child's style makeovers she cannot stand.

"We've ruined the bathroom 1,000 times," she joked of the mess Coco makes whenever she dyes her hair. "I tell her, 'Please, put down garbage bags.' She didn't get the neat gene from me, that's for sure!"

You can share this post!

'The Voice' Recap: The Top 9 Are Revealed Ahead of Semifinals

Ciara and Russell Wilson to Develop Content After Landing First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios
Related Posts
Courteney Cox and Fiance Thank Frontline Workers as They Reunite for First Time in 9 Months

Courteney Cox and Fiance Thank Frontline Workers as They Reunite for First Time in 9 Months

Courteney Cox Doing Turkey Dance to Wish Fans Happy Thanksgiving

Courteney Cox Doing Turkey Dance to Wish Fans Happy Thanksgiving

Courteney Cox Admits Embarrassment Over David Arquette's Wrestling Career Led to Divorce

Courteney Cox Admits Embarrassment Over David Arquette's Wrestling Career Led to Divorce

Courteney Cox Crashes Virtual 'Friends'-Themed Bar Mitzvah

Courteney Cox Crashes Virtual 'Friends'-Themed Bar Mitzvah

Most Read
John Mulaney Ends Six-Year Marriage to Wife Two Months After Rehab
Celebrity

John Mulaney Ends Six-Year Marriage to Wife Two Months After Rehab

Ivanka Trump Accidentally Hits Her Youngest Son During Surfing Lesson

Ivanka Trump Accidentally Hits Her Youngest Son During Surfing Lesson

Nicole and Sofia Richie Unleash First Photos of Them Modeling Their House of Harlow Collaboration

Nicole and Sofia Richie Unleash First Photos of Them Modeling Their House of Harlow Collaboration

Pop Smoke's Shooter Unveiled to Have Shot Late Rapper on the Back Over Rolex Watch

Pop Smoke's Shooter Unveiled to Have Shot Late Rapper on the Back Over Rolex Watch

Seth Rogen Says Demise of His Relationship With James Franco Is 'Not a Coincidence'

Seth Rogen Says Demise of His Relationship With James Franco Is 'Not a Coincidence'

Greta Van Susteren Slammed for Calling Out Those Using Gender Neutral Term to Say 'Mother's Day'

Greta Van Susteren Slammed for Calling Out Those Using Gender Neutral Term to Say 'Mother's Day'

T.I., Busta Rhymes and More Send Prayers for Snoop Dogg's Ailing Mother

T.I., Busta Rhymes and More Send Prayers for Snoop Dogg's Ailing Mother

Phylicia Rashad Defended by Fans After Being Accused as Bill Cosby's 'Enabler'

Phylicia Rashad Defended by Fans After Being Accused as Bill Cosby's 'Enabler'

Sydney Sweeney Reminds People to Be Nicer After Troll Called Her 'Muppet' and 'Ugly'

Sydney Sweeney Reminds People to Be Nicer After Troll Called Her 'Muppet' and 'Ugly'

'HSM' Star Joshua Bassett Lets Slip of His Sexuality While Gushing Over Harry Styles

'HSM' Star Joshua Bassett Lets Slip of His Sexuality While Gushing Over Harry Styles

Ryan Reynolds Wishes Blake Lively Happy Mother's Day in Hilarious Post

Ryan Reynolds Wishes Blake Lively Happy Mother's Day in Hilarious Post

Joss Whedon Races to Get Copy of His Birth Certificate to Prevent Wife From Being Deported

Joss Whedon Races to Get Copy of His Birth Certificate to Prevent Wife From Being Deported

Mehcad Brooks Surprisingly Weds His Girlfriend Frida

Mehcad Brooks Surprisingly Weds His Girlfriend Frida