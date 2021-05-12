 
 

Ciara and Russell Wilson to Develop Content After Landing First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios

Ciara and Russell Wilson to Develop Content After Landing First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios
The 'Goodies' singer and her NFL quarterback husband will develop film and TV content for the streaming service through their company, Why Not You Productions.

AceShowbiz - Singer Ciara and her sportsman husband Russell Wilson are stepping behind the camera after landing a first-look production deal at Amazon Studios. The stars will develop film and TV content for the streaming service through their company, Why Not You Productions.

"We're so excited and honored to work with Amazon Studios," the Wilsons shared in a statement. "They've quickly become one of the most exciting studios in entertainment and have shown a strong belief in our vision to bring inspiring stories to the world. We can't wait to begin our work together."

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke, in the meantime, praised the couple as "a true powerhouse producing duo - both with extraordinary success in their respective careers on the field and the stage, their business ventures and shared dedication to philanthropy."

"We share a passion for developing diverse and emotionally connecting stories that can inspire the world and spread positivity and hope," she added. "Our world certainly needs it."

The new production partnership is Ciara's latest joint professional endeavour with the American football quarterback - they also run the Why Not You Foundation youth charity, and last year (2020) launched their own line of "his and hers" scents, R&C The Fragrance Duo, as well as a fashion brand titled The House of LR&C - with the initials standing for "Love, Respect, & Care", as well as "Love, Russell & Ciara".

Their first designs under the style banner were released via the sustainable streetwear label Human Nation, which benefits their Why Not You Foundation.

Ciara Unable to Hold Back Laughter Seeing Russell Wilson Post-Wisdom Teeth Removal

Ciara and Russell Wilson to Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations Through Hour-Long TV Special

Ciara Opens Up on What Makes Russell Wilson Sexy and Hot to Her

Ciara and Russell Wilson Address Future's Toxicity in Media

'RHOA': Marlo Hampton Accuses Kandi Burruss of Initiatiating Strippergate Rumors

'The Talk' Producers 'Desperate' to Bring Back Sharon Osbourne After Her Abrupt Exit

'American Idol': Top 5 Are Revealed as 2 Fan-Favorites Are Booted Off

'The Voice' Recap: Top 17 Perform for Live Shows

Theo James Wishes 'Sanditon' Every Success With Future Seasons in Exit Announcement

Jessica Biel Reveals Eldest Son's Refusal to Watch Her 'Pete the Cat' Series

Grimes Makes 'SNL' Cameo When Elon Musk Tackles Super Mario Murder Trial Skit

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry Announce Apple TV+ Series About Mental Health

Hollywood Con Queen to Get Scripted Series and Docuseries Treatment

Demi Lovato Lands New Show About UFOs, John Cena Leads 'WWE Evil'

Ryan Murphy's 'Halston' Series Gets Branded 'Inaccurate' by Late Fashion Guru's Family

'The Voice' Recap: The Top 9 Are Revealed Ahead of Semifinals

