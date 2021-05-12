Ciara and Russell Wilson to Develop Content After Landing First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios

Instagram TV

The 'Goodies' singer and her NFL quarterback husband will develop film and TV content for the streaming service through their company, Why Not You Productions.

AceShowbiz - Singer Ciara and her sportsman husband Russell Wilson are stepping behind the camera after landing a first-look production deal at Amazon Studios. The stars will develop film and TV content for the streaming service through their company, Why Not You Productions.

"We're so excited and honored to work with Amazon Studios," the Wilsons shared in a statement. "They've quickly become one of the most exciting studios in entertainment and have shown a strong belief in our vision to bring inspiring stories to the world. We can't wait to begin our work together."

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke, in the meantime, praised the couple as "a true powerhouse producing duo - both with extraordinary success in their respective careers on the field and the stage, their business ventures and shared dedication to philanthropy."

"We share a passion for developing diverse and emotionally connecting stories that can inspire the world and spread positivity and hope," she added. "Our world certainly needs it."

The new production partnership is Ciara's latest joint professional endeavour with the American football quarterback - they also run the Why Not You Foundation youth charity, and last year (2020) launched their own line of "his and hers" scents, R&C The Fragrance Duo, as well as a fashion brand titled The House of LR&C - with the initials standing for "Love, Respect, & Care", as well as "Love, Russell & Ciara".

Their first designs under the style banner were released via the sustainable streetwear label Human Nation, which benefits their Why Not You Foundation.