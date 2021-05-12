 
 

'The Voice' Recap: The Top 9 Are Revealed Ahead of Semifinals

The new outing of the long-running NBC singing competition kicks off with Team Blake Shelton taking center stage to hear their results from host Carson Daly.

  • May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Voice" revealed the Top 9 in the Tuesday, May 11 episode. The new outing kicked off with Team Blake Shelton taking center stage to hear their results. Host Carson Daly announced that Cam Anthony was the first artist saved by America. He was sent to the Semifinals. Later, Blake decided to save Jordan Matthew Young. Anna Grace and Pete Mroz, meanwhile, were up for tonight's Instant Save.

As for Team Nick Jonas, it was revealed that America saved Rachel Mac. Nick, meanwhile, saved Dana Monique. Only one of the remaining three singers on the team, Andrew Marshall, Jose Figueroa Jr. and Devan Blake Jones, would be given a chance to compete for the Instant Save.

It was then time for singers from Team John Legend to learn their results. Among the four singers on the team, Ryleigh Modig, Zania Alake, Pia Renee and Victor Solomon, it was Victor who was saved by America's vote. John, meanwhile, saved Pia. Ryleigh or Zania would sing for the Instant Save.

The last singers to find out their fate were the ones on Team Kelly Clarkson. Corey Ward, Gihanna Zoe, Zae Romeo and Kenzie Wheeler took the stage before Carson revealed Kenzie was saved by America's votes. After much deliberation, Kelly decided to keep Gihanna on her team, sending either Zae or Corey to Instant Save.

Carson then announced which artist for each team competing for the Instant Save. They were Pete from Team Blake, Jose from Team Nick, Ryleigh from Team Legend and Corey from Team Kelly. That meant the others were eliminated right away.

For Instant Save, Pete belted out "Speechless". Meanwhile, Jose hoped to stay on the competition by performing "Superstition". Corey followed it up with a performance of "Lose You to Love Me". Rounding out the night was Ryleigh who took the stage to sing "It Will Rain". The winner of the Instant Save was Corey! He will join the other 8 singers in next week's Semifinals.

