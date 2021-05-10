 
 

Lakeith Stanfield Apologizes Over Anti-Semitic Chatroom Scandal: 'I'm Not Anti-Semite'

Lakeith Stanfield Apologizes Over Anti-Semitic Chatroom Scandal: 'I'm Not Anti-Semite'
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

The 'Judas and the Black Messiah' actor was previously slammed online for moderating an anti-semitic chatroom titled 'Someone Ended the Room About Farrakhan'.

  • May 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lakeith Stanfield issued an apology after it was revealed that he moderated an anti-semitic chatroom on Clubhouse. On May 7, the "Atlanta" star addressed the scandal and apologized for it in a lengthy Instagram post.

"Yesterday I entered an online chat room on ClubHouse about the teachings of Louis Farrakhan. When the room's participants noticed me, I was quickly made a moderator of this room," the actor explained on the post. "At some point during the dialogue, the discussion took a very negative turn when several users made abhorrent anti-Semitic statements and at that point, I should have either shut down the discussion, or removed myself from it entirely."

In the statement, Lakeith insisted that "I condemn hate speech and discriminatory views of every kind." He went on to say, "I unconditionally apologize for what went on in that chat room, and for allowing my presence there to give a platform to hate speech."

  See also...

Concluding his statement, Lakeith wrote, "I am not an anti-Semite nor do I condone any of the beliefs discussed in that chat room."

Lakeith was slammed online for moderating an anti-semitic chatroom titled "Someone Ended the Room About Farrakhan" on Wednesday night, May 5. The room, in which participants freely talked about antisemitic conspiracy theories, was created after some moderators closed a chatroom in which they had similar anti-semitic conversation about Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

According to The Daily Beast, while Lakeith didn't actively voice his opinion during the discussion the "Judas and the Black Messiah" actor didn't attempt to stop the hate speech when some participants referred to Jewish people as "cockroaches" and "Satanic."

"This is probably an emotional kind of room for you, tensions are running high, and I understand this is a very heated room," Kareem Rifai, a non-Jewish ally, said to the outlet. "Then he just kind of danced around it not really saying anything."

You can share this post!

Greta Van Susteren Slammed for Calling Out Those Using Gender Neutral Term to Say 'Mother's Day'
Related Posts
Lakeith Stanfield Says 'No One Cares' About Oscars Despite Receiving 2021 Nomination

Lakeith Stanfield Says 'No One Cares' About Oscars Despite Receiving 2021 Nomination

LaKeith Stanfield Admits to 'Going Through Things' When Sparking Concerns With Troubling Posts

LaKeith Stanfield Admits to 'Going Through Things' When Sparking Concerns With Troubling Posts

Despite Backlash, Lakeith Stanfield Continues Trolling Kamala Harris by Wearing Wig

Despite Backlash, Lakeith Stanfield Continues Trolling Kamala Harris by Wearing Wig

Lakeith Stanfield Continues Shooting His Shot at Ari Lennox

Lakeith Stanfield Continues Shooting His Shot at Ari Lennox

Most Read
Amber Heard Under Investigation for Perjury in Johnny Depp Domestic Violence Case
Celebrity

Amber Heard Under Investigation for Perjury in Johnny Depp Domestic Violence Case

Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral

Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral

Tristan Thompson Challenges Sydney Chase to Show Alleged Texts in Another Legal Threat

Tristan Thompson Challenges Sydney Chase to Show Alleged Texts in Another Legal Threat

Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy

Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica

Tekashi69 Banned From Meek Mill's Birthday Party at LIV Nightclub

Tekashi69 Banned From Meek Mill's Birthday Party at LIV Nightclub

Upsetting Details of Pop Smoke's Murder Revealed in Court

Upsetting Details of Pop Smoke's Murder Revealed in Court

Snoop Dogg Thanks Mother for Raising Him While Begging for Prayers From 'Prayer Warriors'

Snoop Dogg Thanks Mother for Raising Him While Begging for Prayers From 'Prayer Warriors'

Kelly Osbourne Downed Three Bottles of Champagne a Day During Sobriety Slip

Kelly Osbourne Downed Three Bottles of Champagne a Day During Sobriety Slip

50 Cent Takes a Dig at Floyd Mayweather's Hair After Jake Paul Brawl

50 Cent Takes a Dig at Floyd Mayweather's Hair After Jake Paul Brawl

Matthew Perry's Dating App Match Kicked Out of Raya After Posting Her Video Call With the Star

Matthew Perry's Dating App Match Kicked Out of Raya After Posting Her Video Call With the Star

Arnold Schwarzenegger Explains Why He Didn't Endorse Fellow Republican Donald Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger Explains Why He Didn't Endorse Fellow Republican Donald Trump

Drew Barrymore Claims to Having the 'Best Time' When Third-Wheeling Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron

Drew Barrymore Claims to Having the 'Best Time' When Third-Wheeling Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron