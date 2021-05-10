Lakeith Stanfield Apologizes Over Anti-Semitic Chatroom Scandal: 'I'm Not Anti-Semite'

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

The 'Judas and the Black Messiah' actor was previously slammed online for moderating an anti-semitic chatroom titled 'Someone Ended the Room About Farrakhan'.

AceShowbiz - Lakeith Stanfield issued an apology after it was revealed that he moderated an anti-semitic chatroom on Clubhouse. On May 7, the "Atlanta" star addressed the scandal and apologized for it in a lengthy Instagram post.

"Yesterday I entered an online chat room on ClubHouse about the teachings of Louis Farrakhan. When the room's participants noticed me, I was quickly made a moderator of this room," the actor explained on the post. "At some point during the dialogue, the discussion took a very negative turn when several users made abhorrent anti-Semitic statements and at that point, I should have either shut down the discussion, or removed myself from it entirely."

In the statement, Lakeith insisted that "I condemn hate speech and discriminatory views of every kind." He went on to say, "I unconditionally apologize for what went on in that chat room, and for allowing my presence there to give a platform to hate speech."

Concluding his statement, Lakeith wrote, "I am not an anti-Semite nor do I condone any of the beliefs discussed in that chat room."

Lakeith was slammed online for moderating an anti-semitic chatroom titled "Someone Ended the Room About Farrakhan" on Wednesday night, May 5. The room, in which participants freely talked about antisemitic conspiracy theories, was created after some moderators closed a chatroom in which they had similar anti-semitic conversation about Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

According to The Daily Beast, while Lakeith didn't actively voice his opinion during the discussion the "Judas and the Black Messiah" actor didn't attempt to stop the hate speech when some participants referred to Jewish people as "cockroaches" and "Satanic."

"This is probably an emotional kind of room for you, tensions are running high, and I understand this is a very heated room," Kareem Rifai, a non-Jewish ally, said to the outlet. "Then he just kind of danced around it not really saying anything."