Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt Call Pregnancy After Long IVF Journey 'Dream Come True'

May 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt are happily announcing their first pregnancy. Having going through a long journey with IVF (in vitro fertilization), the "Bachelor in Paradise" stars were finally able to share the exciting news that they are expecting their first child together.

On Sunday, May 9, the soon-to-be mom made public her pregnancy news via Instagram. "A dream come true [love]," she captioned a photo of her and her fiance holding a series of ultraviolet photos of their unborn baby. "One of the first conversations @kevin.c.wendt and I had was about how we both loved kids and couldn't wait to have our own."

"When I think about Kev holding our little angel for the first time my heart flutters. Even in my wildest dreams I couldn't have imagined how amazing this would all feel," Astrid added. She continued offering support to other couples facing the same struggle by saying, "To all the couples trying to get pregnant, my heart is with you. We know first hand how hard it can be to see these kinds of posts and feel sad & discouraged."

In the lengthy caption, the TV personality revealed that she and Kevin also "struggled with fertility and conceiving naturally." She additionally pointed out that "it's the toughest thing we've ever been through." She further added, "I can't wait to share more of how we got here. But today is finally about some good news & we hope you can enjoy it with us."

Aside from the Instagram post, Astrid opened up about her long journey with IVF to PEOPLE. "We actually did IUIs (intrauterine insemination) before doing IVF. We did two cycles with that," she revealed. "IVF is just so much more intrusive, so we were trying to go that route at first and then during our second cycle, we actually ended up having an ectopic pregnancy."

"I ended up having to take medication to terminate the ectopic pregnancy, and then it pushed our whole thing back another two-and-a-half months," the reality TV star told the outlet. "You can't try [to conceive] after that because the meds that you take to terminate are so strong. It's basically like a cancer med that they give you to terminate all living cells. So then, we couldn't try and go into our IVF cycle for almost three months."

Astrid and Kevin decided to undergo non-traditional methods after "spent a year of trying" and "realized that it just wasn't working." Additionally, Kevin revealed that they began IVF a week before Christmas in 2020.