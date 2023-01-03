LaKeith Stanfield Dishes on Having 'Beautiful Time' With Fiancee Following Baby Mama Diss

Instagram Celebrity

In a new Instagram post, the 'Atlanta' star talks about how he has 'some really great moments with loved ones' despite the drama with artist Tylor Hurd, with whom he shares a daughter together.

AceShowbiz - LaKeith Stanfield had a joyful holiday with her fiancee Kasmere Trice despite the drama between him and his baby mama, Tylor Hurd. Making use of his Instagram account, the "Atlanta" star talked about how he had "some really great moments with loved ones."

"Back to work," LaKeith shared. "Loved the holidays and spending time with family. Some really great moments with loved ones. Beautiful time with my fiance and the reinforcement of our bond in the midst of any kind of climate."

The actor went on to say, "Love is a trip because at the same time as it can inspire really massive beautiful feelings of connectedness, it can also inspire pain and anger, and at the end of the day I think that's part of what makes it so special. Time to place focus back on the craft at hand. Let God guide. Cheers to a fire new year!"

The post arrived after LaKeith shared a happy picture celebrating with Kasmere. The picture saw the couple snuggling to each other in front of a glamorous Christmas tree while twinning in all-white outfits. The actor was seen wearing a black hat, while his model fiancee looked stunning donning a crown on her head.

While LaKeith is happily engaged to her fiancee, an artist named Tylor Hurd claimed that the actor is the father of her baby girl, Apollo. "decided to leave being someone's secret family in 2022," Tylor wrote on Instagram, adding, "meet Apollo Stanfield."

Blasting Tylor for posting their daughter, LaKeith sarcastically said in a now-deleted Instagram comment, "Thanks for respecting my not wanting to blast my child out to the internet. Very considerate of you." The 24-year-old responded, "value your privacy is why you lied to people saying she wasn't your baby or that I was just a random? you value your privacy but your gf post (sic) everything y'all do lol okay."

Tylor later faced backlash for outing LaKeith shortly after the announcement of his engagement. "Just to clear a few things up, I'm not jealous that he's engaged to a woman he's known for five months," Tylor said, "I tried to meet the girl and everything and she ignored me when I tried."

"What I'm upset about is that he's made more time to spend with this woman than he's spent with Apollo her whole life, and has been actively ignoring me when I'm trying to figure things out for our child," she continued. "And those clips of him and her together are all I have in general cause he barely sees her."

