 

LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year Pic With Fiancee Amid Baby Mama Drama

LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year Pic With Fiancee Amid Baby Mama Drama
Instagram
Celebrity

Even after being slammed by his baby mama, the 'Atlanta' actor appears to be unfazed as he shares a happy picture of him celebrating the new year with his fiancee Kasmere Trice.

  • Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - LaKeith Stanfield is unbothered. The "Atlanta" actor, who was recently slammed by his baby mama, took to his Instagram account to share a happy picture of him ringing in the new year with his fiancee, model Kasmere Trice.

Shared on Sunday, January 1, the picture saw the couple snuggling to each other in front of a glamorous Christmas tree. The two dressed in all-white for the occasion. The actor was seen wearing a black hat, while his model fiancee looked stunning donning a crown on her head. "Happy new year!" so LaKeith simply captioned the photo.

The post arrived after artist Tylor Hurd came forward with the allegations that the actor is the father of her baby girl, Apollo. She shared on Instagram a reel featuring a sweet moment between her daughter and the actor.

In the said video, which was shared on Saturday, December 31, LaKeith could be seen dancing in front of the newborn as she sat in a chair watching him. The "Sorry to Bother You" star was also pictured holding Apollo for a photo shoot and at a family entertainment center.

  Editors' Pick

"decided to leave being someone's secret family in 2022," Tylor wrote in the caption, adding, "meet Apollo Stanfield."

LaKeith responded to the allegations after The Neighborhood Talk reposted the video. Writing in a now-deleted comment, the actor appeared to be taking an issue with Tylor posting their daughter. "Thanks for respecting my not wanting to blast my child out to the internet," he sarcastically wrote. "Very considerate of you."

In response to that, Tylor wrote back, "value your privacy is why you lied to people saying she wasn't your baby or that I was just a random? you value your privacy but your gf post (sic) everything y'all do lol okay."

The 24-year-old later shared a lengthy message on Instagram Story after she was criticized for outing LaKeith shortly after the announcement of his engagement. "Just to clear a few things up, I'm not jealous that he's engaged to a woman he's known for five months," Tylor said, "I tried to meet the girl and everything and she ignored me when I tried."

"What I'm upset about is that he's made more time to spend with this woman than he's spent with Apollo her whole life, and has been actively ignoring me when I'm trying to figure things out for our child," she continued. "And those clips of him and her together are all I have in general cause he barely sees her."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Getting Close to Victoria Lamas During NYE Getaway Amid Dating Rumors

Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose
Related Posts
LaKeith Stanfield Slammed by Alleged Baby Mama After Proposing to His GF

LaKeith Stanfield Slammed by Alleged Baby Mama After Proposing to His GF

LaKeith Stanfield Labels Gangster Rap 'Self-Destructive S**t' in Wake of Takeoff's Death

LaKeith Stanfield Labels Gangster Rap 'Self-Destructive S**t' in Wake of Takeoff's Death

LaKeith Stanfield Leaves Fans Heartbroken by Posting PDA-Filled Clips With His Girlfriend

LaKeith Stanfield Leaves Fans Heartbroken by Posting PDA-Filled Clips With His Girlfriend

LaKeith Stanfield Sends Internet Into Frenzy With Pic of Him Wearing Stockings

LaKeith Stanfield Sends Internet Into Frenzy With Pic of Him Wearing Stockings

Latest News
Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement
  • Jan 02, 2023

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement

Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose
  • Jan 02, 2023

Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose

LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year Pic With Fiancee Amid Baby Mama Drama
  • Jan 02, 2023

LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year Pic With Fiancee Amid Baby Mama Drama

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Getting Close to Victoria Lamas During NYE Getaway Amid Dating Rumors
  • Jan 02, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Getting Close to Victoria Lamas During NYE Getaway Amid Dating Rumors

Russell Dickerson's Wife Kailey Reveals 'Heart-Wrenching' Miscarriage in Reflective Post
  • Jan 02, 2023

Russell Dickerson's Wife Kailey Reveals 'Heart-Wrenching' Miscarriage in Reflective Post

Nina Agdal Makes Logan Paul Romance Instagram Official With PDA-Filled Pics
  • Jan 02, 2023

Nina Agdal Makes Logan Paul Romance Instagram Official With PDA-Filled Pics

Most Read
Megan Fox Says She's 'Seeking a Girlfriend' With Cleavage-Baring Selfies, Machine Gun Kelly Responds
Celebrity

Megan Fox Says She's 'Seeking a Girlfriend' With Cleavage-Baring Selfies, Machine Gun Kelly Responds

Tom Brady Posts Sweet Pool Pics With Son Ben After Belated Christmas Celebration

Tom Brady Posts Sweet Pool Pics With Son Ben After Belated Christmas Celebration

Kim Kardashian Wants to 'Let Loose' as She Starts to Drink and Stay Out Late After Kanye Split

Kim Kardashian Wants to 'Let Loose' as She Starts to Drink and Stay Out Late After Kanye Split

Soulja Boy and Boosie Badazz Feuding Online Over Gay Rappers Comment

Soulja Boy and Boosie Badazz Feuding Online Over Gay Rappers Comment

Steven Tyler's Accuser Issues Statement After Filing Lawsuit Over 1970s Sexual Assault Incident

Steven Tyler's Accuser Issues Statement After Filing Lawsuit Over 1970s Sexual Assault Incident

Nick Cannon's BM LaNisha Cole Prays for a Husband After He Welcomes His 12th Child

Nick Cannon's BM LaNisha Cole Prays for a Husband After He Welcomes His 12th Child

Barbara Walters Dies at 93, Tributes Pour in From Oprah Winfrey, Meghan McCain and More

Barbara Walters Dies at 93, Tributes Pour in From Oprah Winfrey, Meghan McCain and More

Greta Thunberg Trolls Andrew Tate After Their Twitter Exchange Allegedly Led to His Arrest

Greta Thunberg Trolls Andrew Tate After Their Twitter Exchange Allegedly Led to His Arrest

Cher Claims Willie Nelson's Tour Was Full of Drugs and It Smelled 'Exactly Like Marijuana'

Cher Claims Willie Nelson's Tour Was Full of Drugs and It Smelled 'Exactly Like Marijuana'