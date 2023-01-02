LaKeith Stanfield Slammed by Alleged Baby Mama After Proposing to His GF

Instagram Celebrity

On Saturday, December 31, Tylor shared a video featuring some pictures of her maternity shoots and her baby and captioned it, 'Decided to leave being someone’s secret family in 2022, meet Apollo Stanfield.'

Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - LaKeith Stanfield just wanted to enjoy the holiday with his new fiancee following their engagement. However, after the actor shared the exciting news on Instagram, a woman called Tylor Hurd slammed him as she revealed he is the father of her child.

On Saturday, December 31, Tylor shared a video featuring some pictures of her maternity shoots and her baby. She captioned it, "Decided to leave being someone’s secret family in 2022. Meet Apollo Stanfield."

The 24-year-old faced backlash for outing LaKeith, prompting her to clarify on Instagram Story, "Just to clear a few things up, I'm not jealous that he's engaged to a woman he's known for five months." She added, "I tried to meet the girl and everything and she ignored me when I tried."

"What I'm upset about is that he's made more time to spend with this woman than he's spent with Apollo her whole life, and has been actively ignoring me when I'm trying to figure things out for our child," she continued. "And those clips of him and her together are all I have in general cause he barely sees her."

You can share this post!