Lakeith Stanfield Slammed for Moderating Anti-Semitic Chatroom on Clubhouse

The said chatroom, which is allegedly titled 'Someone Ended the Room About Farrakhan', allows participants to freely talk about antisemitic conspiracy theories.

May 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lakeith Stanfield is under fire for his activity on Clubhouse app. The Academy Award-nominated actor was accused of moderating an anti-semitic chatroom on Wednesday night, May 5.

The chatroom was titled "Someone Ended the Room About Farrakhan", according to The Daily Beast. The room, in which participants freely talked about antisemitic conspiracy theories, was created after some moderators closed a chatroom in which they had similar anti-semitic conversation about Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

The report stated that Lakeith didn't say anything during the discussion. However, users noted that the "Judas and the Black Messiah" actor didn't attempt to stop the hate speech when some participants referred to Jewish people as "cockroaches" and "Satanic."

"This is probably an emotional kind of room for you, tensions are running high, and I understand this is a very heated room," Kareem Rifai, a non-Jewish ally, said to the outlet. "Then he just kind of danced around it not really saying anything."

Catching wind of the issue, the actor then addressed the uncomfortable discussion in another Clubhouse chatroom with a group of Jewish educators on Thursday night. "I've been in a couple rooms where a lot of s**t has been discussed and talked about, very heightened emotional states," he allegedly said. "It's been very enlightening and interesting to me, I never really knew that this debate existed in this way about identity, the origins of Judaism in Jewishness, and how many different interpretations there are different things, whether or not it's a religion and ethno-religion or what it is a faith race."

"Someone would say something that was without a doubt antisemitic… and then instead of acknowledging why it was antisemitic, it would just go back to that original person, and then it would kind of repeat what they were saying, they clearly weren't listening to us," he went on saying.